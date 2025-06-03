The FBI greeted what is referred to as “Pride Month” by asking Americans to report instances when children are harmed under the guise of transgender medical procedures and treatments.

“Help the FBI protect children,” the FBI posted via X on Monday.

“As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care,” the post said.

“Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov,” the post added.

In April, Attorney General Pam Bondi indeed issued a memo on the subject of “Preventing the Mutilation of American Children.”

“There is a radical ideological agenda being pushed throughout every aspect of American life — from TV programming and Hollywood film production to children’s books and elementary school classrooms — that teaches children to deny biological reality,” Bondi wrote.

“Gender ideology, masked as science, teaches that children should process adolescent stress and confusion as a case of mistaken identity and that the solution is not to root out and eliminate the underlying condition but to acquiesce in it permanently through life-altering chemical and surgical intervention,” she continued.

“That ideology, pushed by far-left politicians, celebrities, politically captured academics, and legacy media, has infected an entire generation of children, who have in tum pushed transgenderism on their peers through social media and other means,” she wrote.

In a direct attack on the medical establishment, Bondi wrote that parents “have been betrayed by politically captured profiteers at every step.”

“These ‘professionals’ have deployed junk science and false claims about the effects of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ to justify the barbaric practice of surgically and chemically maiming and sterilizing children,” she wrote.

“Those children will struggle for the rest of their lives to overcome regret, and their parents will struggle equally to overcome the guilt of ruining their children’s lives on the false and misleading advice of medical providers who told them that surgery or hormone replacement was the best solution to their problems,” Bondi added.

Bondi wrote that the Justice Department “will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children. Under my watch, the Department will act decisively to protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of care.”

“I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18,” she wrote, adding that the FBI would pursue information given to it by the public.

A May letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to hospitals further spelled out the Trump administration’s position on transgender surgery for minors, warning that the “United States Government has serious concerns with medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children.”

“These interventions include surgical procedures that attempt to transform an individual’s physical appearance to align with an identity that differs from his or her sex or that attempt, for purposes of treating gender dysphoria, to alter or remove an individual’s sexual organs to minimize or destroy their natural biological functions,” the letter said.

“CMS believes that these interventions were initiated with an underdeveloped body of evidence, lack reliable evidence of benefits for minors, and are now known to carry serious risks of long-term and irreparable harm,” the letter said.

