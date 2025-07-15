FBI Has Opened 'Grand Conspiracy' Probe on Everything - Russiagate, Hillary's Emails, Jack Smith - Using Past Evidence That Was Conveniently Locked Away

President Donald Trump’s administration may have done something that will have seismic consequences regardless of any potential legal ramifications.

In short, Trump administration officials have properly framed the last decade of Democrat and deep-state shenanigans as a “conspiracy.”

According to Just the News, the FBI under Director Kash Patel has opened a “grand conspiracy” investigation covering the last ten years of government weaponization against Trump and his supporters, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, the 2016 Russia collusion hoax, and former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s illegitimate probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

At its core, the investigation will focus on whether Democrats and their deep-state allies, including former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, engaged in a “criminal conspiracy to meddle in three U.S. elections to the benefit of Democrats and the detriment of President Donald Trump,” per Just the News.

Ironically, the alleged conspiracy against Trump began in 2015 with a Republican mega-donor.

According to The New York Times, the conservative website The Washington Free Beacon, heavily funded by Republican hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, paid the opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig up information detrimental to Trump and other Republican presidential candidates.

After Trump secured the GOP nomination, the Free Beacon ceased its efforts.

From there, however, the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee began paying Fusion GPS for the same research. The result was a long-since discredited dossier that served as the basis for the Russia collusion hoax.

In other words, ten years ago Trump’s enemies began lying and possibly breaking the law to subvert his electoral chances.

Whether or not Patel’s investigation results in a special counsel, let alone criminal charges, will depend on Trump himself.

Indeed, the president will have to “declassify two secret tranches of evidence that identify a potential ignition point to the alleged conspiracy in the summer of 2016,” per Just the News.

One tranche involves Clinton’s notorious email server. The other was dubbed “Clinton plan intelligence” by former Russiagate Special Counsel John Durham.

If declassified, these two tranches of evidence could come before a grand jury. And if that happens, prosecutors could “try to show a distinct pattern of the FBI and spy agencies willfully ignoring intelligence or evidence damaging to Democrats while relentlessly pursuing Trump with evidence that was often flawed,” per Just the News.

Moreover, Patel’s “grand conspiracy” approach could allow prosecutors to empanel a grand jury somewhere other than Washington, D.C.

Florida, for instance, where Smith raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, has emerged as a possibility.

As one might expect, the revelation of a “grand conspiracy” investigation set social media ablaze. For instance, Tuesday on the social media platform X, one user connected everything to former President Barack Obama.

The user recalled when Trump, on the president’s social media platform Truth Social in May, posted an image featuring the caption “All Roads Lead to Obama: Retruth if You Want Public Military Tribunals.”

Reminder: The Trump FBI announced they have opened a massive “grand conspiracy probe” into Brennan and Comey for the Russiagate hoax, election fraud, and much more. Meaning, it’s not just Comey and Brennan under investigation, it’s Hillary, Biden, Obama, and more. Trump… pic.twitter.com/hlmaeBqs2I — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 15, 2025

While “Public Military Tribunals” remain unlikely, and while many Trump supporters no doubt feel burned by the ongoing debacle surrounding the federal government’s investigation into the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s activities, the mere existence of Patel’s “grand conspiracy” probe represents a source of optimism.

Conspiracies happen. They always have. In fact, perhaps the worst thing to beset the modern mind is its willingness to self-censor any thoughts it has been conditioned to regard as conspiratorial in origin.

Some of America’s most iconic leaders described the events of their day in conspiratorial terms. Several of them were Founding Fathers.

In 1765, for instance, John Adams identified “a direct and formal design on foot, to enslave all America.” Nine years later, in 1774, Thomas Jefferson also perceived a “deliberate and systematical plan of reducing us to slavery.”

Even Abraham Lincoln, in 1858, characterized the push to expand slavery westward as part of a “common plan or draft drawn up before the first lick was struck.”

If you did not know this about Adams, Jefferson, and Lincoln, then you have one more compelling reason to support razing the American education system to the ground and starting fresh.

In any event, to secure convictions, Trump’s investigators and prosecutors will need many things, including good evidence and good luck.

Above all, however, they will need jurors and the American public to think in conspiratorial terms. And Patel’s investigation, if publicized and pursued with vigor, could achieve exactly that.

