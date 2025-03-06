FBI Places Former Olympian on Most Wanted List - $10 Million Reward Offered

Former Olympic snowboarder and Canadian national Ryan Wedding is now on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

The FBI is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction, according to a Thursday news release from the bureau’s branch in Los Angeles, California.

Wedding, 43, competed in Giant Slalom snowboarding during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

🚨 The #FBI has named Ryan James Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Wedding is wanted for his alleged involvement in a large-scale transnational drug trafficking operation and orchestrating multiple murders linked to his criminal enterprise: https://t.co/VD2Z9BLu5F pic.twitter.com/jV1796iMGu — FBI (@FBI) March 6, 2025

Today, Wedding is wanted for allegedly running an international drug trafficking ring.

He’s accused of shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine through Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States via Southern California, according to the FBI.

Wedding also allegedly orchestrated multiple murders and attempted murders in relation to his drug trafficking operations.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said at a news conference.

“The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger,” Davis said.

In June 2024, the Central District of California indicted Wedding and his second-in-command, fellow Canadian Andrew Clark, for numerous alleged crimes related to drug trafficking and murder.

A superseding indictment from an L.A. grand jury followed in September 2024, which charged Wedding and Clark for attempted murder, among other crimes.

“As alleged in the superseding indictment, defendant Ryan Wedding—a former Olympian—led a transnational criminal organization that murdered innocent people and put thousands of kilograms of narcotics on our streets,” Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally said.

“The reward offered today will help bring this defendant to justice in the United States. We urge anyone with information about Wedding to contact law enforcement and help us get Mr. Wedding into custody,” McNally added.

Wedding’s aliases reportedly include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King,” and “Jesse King.”

“The former Canadian snowboarder unleashed an avalanche of death and destruction, here and abroad,” Matthew Allen, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division, commented.

“He earned the name ‘El Jefe,’ becoming boss of a violent transnational drug trafficking organization. Now, his face will be on ‘The Top 10 Most Wanted’ posters. He’s unremitting, callous and greed-driven. Today’s announcement beams an even brighter searchlight on him. We ask that you help us find him,” Allen said.

If convicted, Wedding and Clark face a minimum penalty of life in federal prison, according to the FBI.

