SECTIONS
Culture WJ Wire
Print

FBI Releases 22 Pages from Its Bigfoot Files

×
By Chuck Ross
Published June 5, 2019 at 10:45am
Print

The FBI on Wednesday released 22 pages of documents related to Bigfoot.

In 1977, the bureau’s scientific division conducted an analysis on hairs alleged to have belonged to the mythical creature, only to find that they were from a deer.

The documents consist mostly of letters from the 1970s between the FBI and Peter Byrne, the director of the Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition.

Byrne, who was located in Oregon, sought the FBI’s help in analyzing hairs he claimed to have obtained from an unidentified animal.

The FBI Laboratory was focusing its efforts on criminal investigations.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Shuts Down Atheist’s Attack on ‘In God We Trust’ Motto

However, Jay Cochran Jr., the assistant director of the FBI’s scientific and technical services division, approved analysis of the hairs.

“Occasionally, on a case-by-case basis, in the interest of research and scientific inquiry, we make exceptions to this general policy,” he wrote.

“With this understanding, we will examine the hairs and tissue mentioned in your letter.”

The results were soon returned, confirming the hairs were not of fantastical origin.

Do you think Bigfoot exists?

“It was concluded as a result of these examinations that the hairs are of deer family origin,” Cochran wrote to Byrne on Feb. 24, 1977.

“The hair sample you submitted is being returned as an enclosure to this letter.”

According to The New York Times, Melissa Hovey-Larsen, president of the American Bigfoot Society, said the conclusion was not surprising.

“What we hear a lot when we get back hair samples is horse or deer or cow or bear,” she explained.

“We hear everything. But every so often you get one that comes back and it says ‘unknown source,’ and then nothing ever comes of it from there.”

RELATED: DOJ Review of Trump Surveillance Is ‘Broad in Scope and Multifaceted’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Rashida Tlaib Gave Every Freshman Congressman an Anti-Trump Welcome Gift
Fox News’ Father Morris Announces He Is Leaving the Priesthood
Study: Google Has Raked in Roughly $4.7 Billion in Revenue from the News Industry
Here’s What Conservatives Are Missing About NYT’s Report on YouTube Radicalizing People
DOJ Review of Trump Surveillance Is ‘Broad in Scope and Multifaceted’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×