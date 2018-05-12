SECTIONS
Culture
Print

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

By Becky Loggia
May 12, 2018 at 11:21am

Print

Active shooter incidents are defined as any incident involving one or more individuals who are actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill those within a populated area — gang or drug-related shootings notwithstanding.

There were 50 active shooter incidents in 2016 and 2017 combined, leaving many to question if America is, in fact, safer when armed.

However, a recent investigation by the FBI in April showed that, in numerous incidents involving active shooters, there were people who stopped them by use of a weapon.

“Armed and unarmed citizens engaged the shooter in 10 incidents. They safely and successfully ended the shootings in eight of those incidents,” read the report. “Their selfless actions likely saved many lives.

“The enhanced threat posed by active shooters and the swiftness with which active shooter incidents unfold support the importance of preparation by law enforcement officers and citizens alike.”

Ten active shooters had been confronted by citizens, and eight of them ended successfully, according to The Daily Caller. Four of those eight shooters were stopped by a lawfully armed citizen.

“In one incident, a citizen possessing a valid firearms permit exchanged gunfire with the shooter, causing the shooter to flee to another scene and continue shooting,” the report read.

Yet, in the wake of so many gun shootings and violence, the call for disarming American citizens remains.

Do you agree that American's should have the right to carry a gun?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

According to Timothy Hsiao for The Federalist, it is not a matter of if guns increase violence, but if they are a good means of self-defense.

“What matters is not the risk (or lack thereof) that guns pose to society, but simply whether guns are a reasonable means of self-defense,” wrote Hsiao, adding that to defend one’s life is a basic dignity that cannot be taken away in the name of “social utility.”

“Rights function as moral ‘trump cards’ that override appeals to utility,” he said. “Like our right to life, our right to defend ourselves is a basic dignity that can’t be defeated just because it might produce a net benefit.”

In nearly all national survey estimates, the result saw that defensive gun uses by victims were nearly as common as offensive uses by criminals.

Though millions of Americans are legally permitted to carry firearms every day, most of them cite self-defense as the first and foremost reason to do so.

RELATED: Blockbuster Hollywood Director Tells Trump: “Die, Don. Just Quietly Die”

“The overwhelming majority of the time, those guns are never drawn in anger,” wrote Paul Hsieh for Forbes. “But innocent civilians can and do sometimes use their guns in self-defense.”

Any conversation, Hsieh added, that centers around firearm policy needs to acknowledge those that are saved by the legal use of guns and self-defense, such as those in the active shooter incidents.

“The value of firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens should be measured in terms of lives saved or crimes prevented,” he said, “Not criminals killed.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: FBI, guns, Self-Defense, shooting

By: Becky Loggia on May 12, 2018 at 11:21am

Popular Right Now

Richard Pollock

The ‘Russian Collusion’ Trial Is on, and Mueller May Be the First Casualty

Dan Backer

Where Is the Media? Stormy Stories Overshadow $84 Million Clinton Scandal

Becky Loggia

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

Chuck Ross

rod rosenstein, devin nunes

DOJ: Can’t Reveal Russia Source to Congress for Security Reasons

Jack Davis

us f 22

Air Force Intercepts Nuclear-Capable Russian Bombers Just off US Coast

Chris Agee

Fmr. Military Sniper Attacks Obama, Says Trump’s Approach ‘Strikes Fear’ into Enemy

Becky Loggia

tent city

California City Unanimously Votes Against Sanctuary State

Randy DeSoto

john mccain, sarah palin

Sarah Palin Responds to McCain Saying He Regrets Picking Her as VP – ‘He Has Been My Friend’

Recently Posted