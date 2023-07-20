FBI Report Claim: Burisma CFO Literally Said They Hired Hunter to 'Protect Us Through His Dad'

An internal FBI document released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday contains claims from a confidential informant that Hunter Biden was placed on the board of a Ukrainian energy company almost a decade ago because of his father’s ability to protect the company.

The informant cited numerous conversations with Burisma Holdings officials that paint a picture of corruption implicating President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Hunter joined Burisma’s board in 2014 when Joe Biden was vice president as well as the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine.

In addition to claiming that CEO Mykola Zlochevsky said he was “coerced” into paying Joe and Hunter Biden, the informant also alleged that Hunter sat on the board as a sort of insurance policy for the company.

According to the newly released FD-1023 document, the informant said he was at a meeting with Zlochevsky in 2016 when the conversation turned to former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was at the time investigating alleged corruption at Burisma.

According to the informant, Zlochevsky said, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.”

In another excerpt, Burisma CFO Vadim Pojarskii told the informant that Hunter was hired to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.”

As a prospective business deal in the U.S. was discussed, the informant said he asked why his assistance was needed since Hunter was part of the company.

Pojarskii allegedly said it was because “Hunter Biden was not smart, and they wanted to get additional counsel,” the document states.

The FD-1023 document is dated June 30, 2020 — shortly before explosive allegations about Biden family corruption were lodged following the discovery of a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Social media companies suppressed reporting on the laptop and dozens of former intelligence officials dismissed it as Russian disinformation in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

The laptop was later deemed authentic by a number of corporate media outlets, but not until well after the election.

In regard to the potentially damning FD-1023, it is unclear why the FBI sat on it with no apparent action taken for more than three years.

Grassley released the form after acquiring it from Justice Department whistleblowers, according to a news release from the senator.

