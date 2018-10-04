SECTIONS
Politics
FBI Report Released, White House 'Fully Confident' Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed

By Steven Beyer
at 8:36am
The supplemental FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavauangh is complete, and on Thursday the White House said that it’s “fully confident” Kavanaugh will be confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, White House spokesman Raj Shah tweeted out a statement from the White House regarding the report.

Shah wrote that the White House has “received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate.”

“With Leader McConnell’s cloture filing, Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation,” Shah wrote, referring to six previous FBI background checks completed on Kavanaugh during his career in the government.

“This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents. With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

President Donald Trump echoed the sentiment in a statement on his own Twitter account on Thursday morning.

He mentioned the FBI investigation saying, “This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats.”

Additionally, Shah told reporters on Thursday morning that Trump had been reaching out to senators who had been “on the fence” over the confirmation of the nominee, according to NBC.

The FBI investigation was originally called on Friday after the Senate Judiciary Committee made up of 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats voted to bring the confirmation vote to the Senate floor only under the condition of a week-long supplemental FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh.

NBC News reported Thursday that a source said the FBI contacted 10 people, but for one reason or another ended up interviewing only nine of the 10.

The interviewees were not named, and it wasn’t clear to the source why the 10th person wasn’t interviewed.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted on Thursday morning that the Senate had the FBI report in hand and came to an agreement with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to have, “alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents.”

According to NBC news, the Senate is expected to debate for up to 30 hours followed by a final confirmation vote.

The vote could come as early as Saturday.

