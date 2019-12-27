FBI Reportedly Investigating Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Others Who 'Facilitated' His Behavior

Attorney General William Barr did not mince words in August regarding the case of Jeffrey Epstein, warning co-conspirators in the wealthy financier’s most recent alleged conspiratorial sex crimes “should not rest easy” in light of his mysterious death in U.S. custody.

Now, it appears Barr’s Department of Justice is giving those potential co-conspirators cause for consternation.

According to a Friday report from Reuters, the FBI has begun a probe into various longtime associates said to have “facilitated” the alleged sex trafficking and engagements with underage women that landed Epstein in jail this past July.

That probe is in its preliminary stages, the outlet reported, but two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter did suggest British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of deceased media mogul Robert Maxwell, is one of the main focuses of the investigation.

NEW: Attorney General Barr on Jeffrey Epstein: “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.” https://t.co/COcnZV13pc pic.twitter.com/F9eKszn9hH — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) August 12, 2019

No further information was divulged regarding other individuals currently being eyed in the probe.

Sources did reportedly reveal, however, that British Prince Andrew is not currently within the scope of the Bureau’s investigation.

Andrew has come under immense scrutiny in recent months as a result of his close personal relationship with Epstein, but it does not appear law enforcement believes the British royal was involved in facilitating any criminal activity.

Epstein, 66, died in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York, earlier this year awaiting trial, having pleaded not guilty on sex trafficking charges brought amid private allegations of sexual abuse from at least 16 women.

The financier’s death was officially ruled a suicide, but a number of conspiracy theories have since clouded the case as security camera footage taken at the time of Epstein’s death has mysteriously disappeared or was corrupted and follow-up autopsies revealed neck damage typically associated with “homicidal strangulation.”

In November, federal authorities also announced charges against two U.S. Bureau of Prisons employees who allegedly shirked their duty to keep a close eye on Epstein’s cell on the night of his death, proceeding to doctor official documents in order to cover their tracks.

This strange compounding of coincidences was, according to Barr, “a perfect storm of screw-ups” — one the attorney general said has the Justice Department “pushing things along” regarding the Epstein investigation.

“I’ll just say there is good progress being made, and I’m hopeful in a relatively short time there will be tangible results,” Barr told The Associated Press in November.

And federal authorities are apparently eyeing Maxwell as a key piece to the puzzle.

Maxwell is said to have been one of several figures involved in procuring young women for the financier and once convicted sex offender, the BBC reported in December.

“His sweat was like – it was raining basically everywhere and I was just like grossed out from it.” Virginia Giuffre describes the night she danced with Prince Andrew at a London nightclub. Prince Andrew says he doesn’t recall meeting Virginia and “didn’t sweat at the time.” pic.twitter.com/ghCz1hvAk2 — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) December 2, 2019

Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was sexually abused by both Epstein and Prince Andrew, told the outlet it was Maxwell who initially introduced her to the financier when she was just 17 years old.

“I mean it was horrible and [Prince Andrew] was sweating all over me,” Giuffre said.

She recounted being pressured into dancing with the British royal at a London nightclub in 2001. “His sweat was like, it was raining basically everywhere, I was just grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.

“In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick,” she said.

