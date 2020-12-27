A new report claims that the FBI had been made aware of the man who is allegedly a person of interest in the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, an RV exploded in Nashville near the AT&T building. Residents of the area were warned to evacuate. Three people were injured in the blast, which disrupted telecommunications services around the city.

On Saturday, a house in the Antioch section of Nashville was searched, and media accounts named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a person of interest in the case. On Sunday, a CBS report said the FBI had been made aware of Warner.

“BREAKING: @jeffpeguescbs reports for CBS News: Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest in the Nashville Christmas Day explosion. At least 2 tips were called in to @FBI about Warner, prior to the explosion. Quinn is a Nashville area resident,” CBS correspondent David Begnaud tweeted.

BREAKING: @jeffpeguescbs reports for CBS News: Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the person of interest in the Nashville Christmas Day explosion. At least 2 tips were called in to @FBI about Warner, prior to the explosion. Quinn is a Nashville area resident https://t.co/FCZdy13a6b — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 26, 2020

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

According to WSMV-TV, a Nashville real estate agent reached out to the FBI after the explosion when Warner’s name was mentioned as a person of interest.

Steve Fridrich said agents asked him whether or not Warner had had concerns about 5G technology.

WSMV cited “a source close to the federal investigation” said that among the angles being investigated was whether Warner believes 5G technology was being used as a way to spy on Americans.

Was this an act of domestic terrorism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (602 Votes) 16% (116 Votes)

Investigators are theorizing at this point that the bomber blew himself up in the RV, The Washington Post reported, citing as its sources “two people familiar with the matter, who cautioned that officials are still pursuing numerous leads and that no final conclusions have been reached.”

Human remains were found at the scene of the blast. Warner’s mother will be swabbed to determine a potential match, according to Newsweek.

Tony Rodriguez, a neighbor of Warner, said that on Saturday, the FBI took away a computer motherboard from Warner’s home, the Post reported.

Apparently, evidence has been found. Seems like this address is going to be the center point of further investigations and questions. https://t.co/NwHMJ6twoY — The 33 Mutiny (@33Mutiny) December 26, 2020

RELATED: Fact Check: Was AT&T Awarded a Contract To Audit Dominion Voting Systems Machines?

Rodriguez said his neighbor, to whom he never spoke, could be seen working on an antenna atop the house. Rodriguez said the man posted “No Trespassing” and warning signs around the property, particularly where an RV was kept

“He always seemed like an oddball,” Rodriguez said.

FBI Special Agent Douglas Korneski on Saturday said he “can’t confirm any individuals or anybody we’ve identified.”

Nashville RV Bomber Anthony Quinn Warner signed a Quit Claim Deed over to Michelle Swing for $0 one month prior to bombing. pic.twitter.com/ZyO8gjiDYd — Jonathan Lee Riches (@KreuzZane) December 26, 2020



The New York Post reported that Warner recently signed over the deed to his property to Michelle Swing, 29, of Los Angeles.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.