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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delivers the keynote address during the OpenAI developers conference at Fort Mason on Sept. 29, 2026, in San Francisco, California.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delivers the keynote address during the OpenAI developers conference at Fort Mason on Sept. 29, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

FBI Says Saudi OpenAI Employee Bugged Company to Spy on Top Executives

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2026 at 4:43pm
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A Saudi national is facing charges after he allegedly bugged the executive conference room of an OpenAI building in San Francisco.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on Friday, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was charged with using or endeavoring to use an electronic, mechanical, or other device to intercept oral communications and remains in federal custody.

OpenAI said in a statement posted to X that it blew the whistle on the scheme.

“We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest,” it posted.

“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated,” OpenAI added.

“We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance. Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats,” the company said.

The Department of Justice release continued, “OpenAI determined that the device, which had been concealed in toilet paper, was installed on or about September 28, 2026, and that its contents were encrypted.”

The release said meetings in the bugged room “frequently involved discussions of highly confidential technical, commercial, and strategic information, including proprietary research, product plans, and business-development opportunities, as well as nonpublic information about OpenAI’s technical progress and strategic decisions, capabilities, priorities, government engagements, and commercial relationships.”

The release said that CCTV footage from OpenAI showed Alfozan near the executive conference room on several occasions, even though he had no business there.

The complaint alleged that Alfozan and his spouse researched the OpenAI building and means of planting clandestine recording devices.

The complaint said that on Oct. 5, Alfozan was filmed looking behind the television where the device had been.

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On that same date, a bag of Alfozan’s found in the building contained another recording device similar to the first one that had been planted, the release said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that “according to the complaint unsealed today, Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly concealed a covert recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology.”

Should companies increase security measures against insider threats after incidents like this?

“Protecting American SI innovation is essential to safeguarding our nation’s economic strength and national security, and the FBI views that mission as one of our highest counterintelligence priorities. Thank you to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and our law enforcement partners for their support — and we will continue working closely with our partners across the U.S. government and private sector to keep American businesses and citizens safe and to ensure our country maintains its competitive edge,” he said.

Special Agent in Charge Scott Schelble of the FBI San Francisco Field Office warned that “any attempt to illicitly obtain protected information from U.S. super intelligence and technology companies threatens both American innovation and the national security interests those advancements support.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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