Path 27
News

FBI Seizes Capitol Lego Set, Bags It as Evidence Against Man Accused of Role in Jan. 6

Jack Davis July 8, 2021 at 6:04am
Path 27

When federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, they also took his Legos.

Robert Morss, 27, of Glenshaw, north of Pittsburgh, was arrested by federal authorities last month for his role in the incursion. According to a Justice Department news release on June 14, he was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; and robbery of personal property of the United States.

Morss remains in federal custody.

According to the release and a criminal complaint released by the Justice Department, Morss “grabbed an officer’s baton and tried to rip it away. He is seen again attempting to rip items, including a metal fencing barricade and a helmet visor, from the hands of officers.”

The criminal complaint against Morss accused him of being part of a group that forced open a door inside the Capitol, injuring a Metro police officer.

Trending:
NYC Dem Primary Deals AOC a Stinging Defeat in Her Own City

A court document filed in support of his detention said Morss “repeatedly led and organized multiple assaults against law enforcement. He led and completed these assaults on multiple officers, despite the fact that he was in an extremely public setting, around people filming his behavior, and in the presence of many additional different law enforcement officers.”

As proof of the heinous nature of his crimes, federal authorities cited items found when they raided Morss’ home.

“Law enforcement also recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set,” the court document said, without explaining how having the 1,032-piece set was a criminal offense or what role it had in the events of Jan. 6.

The seizure of Legos drew mockery.

Is the Capitol Lego set incriminating?

“As any historian worth his weight in little multi-colored plastic bricks will tell you, Legos were used in some of the most significant and evil plots in history,” political satirist Tim Young told Fox News.

“The fall of Rome — Legos; plotting the transportation of slaves to America — Legos; the battle of Gettysburg, Confederate army only — Legos; the Holocaust — Legos. I could go on and on,” Young said.

“It just makes sense … the FBI clearly needs to collect any toy for children 8 and up to complete their investigation.”

Related:
Capitol Police Will Open Satellite Offices in Florida and California to Protect Members of Congress

“Law enforcement also recovered a notebook from his car with writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,'” the court document said.

The notebook included “a list of names, a list of equipment, and a list of steps, such as ‘Battle Drills’; ‘Ambush’; and ‘Formations.’ The relevant pages, which are pictured below with names redacted out, also included notes such as: ‘Bring Kit/Body Armor’; ‘Bring Assault Rifle’; ‘4 Magazines,'” the document said.

Even as the Justice Department argued to keep Morss locked up, it noted, “The government recognizes that the Defendant has no prior contacts with law enforcement. All of which weighs in favor of release. In addition, his steady housing and community connections weigh in favor of release.”

However, the Justice Department called him a risk to ignite future incidents, noting that he would not answer any questions after his arrest.

Morss is a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School district, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He teaches social studies at the middle school and high school levels.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
FBI Seizes Capitol Lego Set, Bags It as Evidence Against Man Accused of Role in Jan. 6
New York Passes Law Opening Door for Lawsuits Against Gun Manufacturers
Ex-Trump Official Announces Bid for Open Pennsylvania Senate Seat
White House Leaves Door Open to Supporting New Lockdowns
Capitol Police Will Open Satellite Offices in Florida and California to Protect Members of Congress
See more...

Conversation