FBI Supervisor Hired Prostitutes in US and Abroad: Report

A now-former FBI supervisory special agent hired prostitutes in the United States and abroad while on assignment, according to a Department of Justice summary report.

The Office of the Inspector General stated in a report released Tuesday that an investigation was initiated after the agent’s behavior was self-reported by the bureau.

Per the OIG report, the agent “solicited and used prostitutes” while working overseas.

Furthermore, the agent “used an FBI-issued mobile device to conduct the transactions related to the solicitation of prostitutes and failed to self-report close or continuous contact with a foreign national” that he was dating.

“During its investigation, the OIG found indications that the then-SSA had failed to self-report close or continuous contacts with the foreign national prostitutes,” the report added.

Per the OIG summary, which was flagged by award-winning journalist John Solomon’s outlet Just the News, the agent who was investigated also solicited prostitutes on U.S. soil.

The report states the former agent “solicited and used prostitutes on numerous occasions while on FBI assignment overseas and traveling domestically and misused an FBI-issued mobile device to conduct the transactions related to the solicitation, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies.”

Criminal prosecution of the agent was declined, according to the OIG.

No reason was given for the decision not to charge the former FBI employee.

The name of the agent and the countries involved were not included in the summary report.

No further details about any disciplinary action or the current employment status of the agent were disclosed.

The OIG report also declined to state when the agent’s actions occurred.

It was unclear at the time of the report if the OIG’s findings were related to a March report from The New York Times that linked FBI agents to prostitutes in Asia.

The newspaper’s Mara Hvistendahl reported that FBI agents on the job “had sex with prostitutes in Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand, even as some bureau employees attended training meant to combat human trafficking, a practice that often exploits vulnerable women.”

The behavior reportedly occurred from 2009 to 2018, and some of it began at bars in Bangkok.

In a statement to the Times, the FBI said it “took swift action once alerted to the behavior.”

The agency added, “Everyone who engaged in this inexcusable behavior was held accountable and no longer works for the F.B.I.”

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed to “remake” the agency during his confirmation process in February.

