FBI Takes Possession of Lindsey Graham's Phone After He Gets a Strange Message from 'Chuck Schumer'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had his phone seized by the FBI this week after he said he received a message from someone impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Graham said the device might have been hacked as he addressed the strange message while speaking at the annual The Hill and Valley Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

The summit pairs up people in the tech industry, private business and security with lawmakers and other people of influence.

While discussing concerns about espionage and artificial intelligence, the senator steered the conversation toward the topic of cybersecurity.

“My phone is in the hands of the FBI now,” Graham said. “So, I get a message, I think, from Schumer. It ain’t from Schumer.

“And the next thing you know, my phone is — I don’t know — anything you can create apparently can be hacked.”







The senator did not say how long his phone would be in the hands of the FBI.

After Graham’s revelation, NBC News contacted his office, Schumer’s office, the FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police seeking comment.

The bureau, Schumer and the Capitol Police each declined to comment on the incident.

A spokeswoman for the South Carolina senator confirmed the incident.

“The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Senator Graham’s phone,” Taylor Reidy told NBC News.

The Hill reported it had reached out to people close to Schumer about the incident. One Democratic Senate aide said the majority leader is not likely to text anyone at all.

“Chuck Schumer isn’t texting you from his flip phone,” the aide said. “If you get a text message from Schumer, it probably isn’t real.”

The person said Schumer carries an old flip phone made by LG that he has used since before text messaging became a popular way to communicate.

Graham was not the only lawmaker to speak at this week’s Hill and Valley Forum.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey were listed among the featured speakers.

