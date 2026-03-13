FBI and UFC Team Up for Unprecedented Training Program

The FBI and UFC are teaming up for a “first-of-its-kind” partnership focused on training academy students and senior staff at FBI headquarters in mixed martial arts.

“Current and former UFC athletes will visit the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Va., on March 14 and 15 to host an exclusive training seminar for academy students as well as senior FBI staff from around the world,” according to a UFC announcement.

“The athletes, along with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, will provide insight into how they train for competition, as well as demonstrate specific techniques and tactics, offering a unique perspective to the students as they prepare to enter the field office.”

UFC CEO Dana White said, “I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country.”

He added, “Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet, and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts. It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was excited about the partnership and feels the two organizations are a perfect match.

“I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” Patel said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth – helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

“Dana White has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry and we’re extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals, and the UFC,” he declared. “We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her.”

Athletes like UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape, and mixed martial arts legend Renzo Gracie will be in attendance.

“This collaboration is part of an overall initiative by the FBI to provide its agents with exciting, innovative training options and to constantly look for opportunities to revamp and improve their preparation to continue to be the best of the best,” the UFC announcement concluded.

This news comes just as the UFC announced its plans to make 85,000 free tickets available to the public for its live event at the White House on June 14, ESPN reported.

It will take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

The event has been dubbed “Freedom Fights 250” in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence.

“There’s a park that’s right there,” White said. “We’re gonna be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse and the tickets are free. We’ll announce how we’re gonna be giving them away soon, but you should plan on going to Washington, D.C., for this event.”

President Donald Trump has attended multiple UFC events and has a long-running personal relationship with White.

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