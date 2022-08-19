FBI Unit Leading Mar-a-Lago Raid Already Discredited - Led Fake Trump-Russia Investigation

The FBI’s alarming raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump was a politically motivated witch hunt, just like the 2016 “Russia collusion” hoax was.

This isn’t a surprising conclusion once you learn that the same motley crew of anti-Trump FBI officials who led the discredited Russiagate hoax were behind the Aug. 8 raid on the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Numerous intelligence sources told investigative journalist Paul Sperry of RealClear Investigations that the home intrusion was unprecedented in its expansive scope and shady origins.

“The FBI’s nine-hour, 30-agent raid of the former president’s Florida estate is part of a counterintelligence case run out of Washington — not Miami, as has been widely reported — according to FBI case documents and sources with knowledge of the matter,” RealClear Investigations reported.

“The bureau’s counterintelligence division led the 2016-2017 Russia ‘collusion’ investigation of Trump, codenamed ‘Crossfire Hurricane,'” RCI noted.

FBI source drops BOMBSHELL EXPOSING FBI raid as massive Regime COVER UP for Russiagate hoax— Trump was right… AGAIN pic.twitter.com/XU1JWx07Sq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2022

Stunningly, several members of this same dubious FBI unit are currently under active investigation by the agency’s disciplinary arm, the Office of Professional Responsibility.

Under normal circumstances, this would disqualify this group from being involved in another contrived Trump probe.

Making matters worse is that this same cast of characters is also being scrutinized by Special Counsel John Durham, who’s investigating the FBI’s alleged abuses of power and political bias during its failed Russiagate gambit.

“If these people, who were part of a major hoax that involved criminal activity and displays of bias and seriously flawed judgment, are still involved, then that’s a major scandal,” former FBI counterintelligence official and lawyer Mark Wauck told RCI.

For instance, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten — a key member of the 2016 Russiagate team — remains involved in politically sensitive investigations even though “whistleblowers have alleged that Auten tried to falsely discredit derogatory evidence against Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign by labeling it Russian ‘disinformation,’ an assessment that caused investigative activity to cease,” RealClear Investigations pointed out.

Auten has been under internal investigation since 2019, when the DOJ’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred him for disciplinary review for his role in “vetting a Hillary Clinton campaign-funded dossier used by the FBI to obtain a series of wiretap warrants to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page,” according to RCI.

For instance they spent years hiding the name Brian Auten until @ClimateAudit figured it out through painstaking work. Now we know that Auten was a total anti-Trump loon who was involved in all the major Russiagate events and that he hid copious amounts of exculpatory evidence. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 13, 2022

Horowitz — who was appointed in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama — specifically singled out Auten for “cutting a number of corners in the verification process and even allowing information he knew to be incorrect slip into warrant affidavits and mislead the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court.”

Given these damning findings by the Obama-appointed Inspector General, it’s mind-boggling that Auten still has a job.

Michael Biasello, a 27-year FBI veteran, told RCI, “It is a disgrace that Auten is still even employed by the bureau.”

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker was also stunned by the vague, wide-ranging scope of the search warrant that agents used to raid Trump’s private residence.

“This is a huge, broad search warrant and a huge, broad investigation leveled against the former president,” Swecker told RCI.

According to Swecker, the search on Trump’s home was far more invasive than first reported, and included “unsupervised snooping in several dozen bedrooms, as well as numerous storage rooms and closets, including those of the former first lady.”

“FBI agents took numerous boxes and containers of documents and other material, including several binders of photos and even three passports held by the former president,” according to RCI.

It’s obvious to anyone who’s being objective that this disgusting raid on Trump’s home was a corrupt abuse of power. It shows that the Biden administration has weaponized our intelligence agencies to target and persecute its political opponents.

If the FBI and this White House can do this to a billionaire former president, it can do this — and much worse — to the average American who’s not rich, powerful or connected.

“In descending on Mar-a-Lago, the department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation shifted the U.S. into the category of countries whose ruling parties use government power to investigate political rivals,” Kimberley Strassel observed in The Wall Street Journal.

“No attorney general has ever signed off on a raid on a former president’s home, in what could be the groundwork for criminal charges.”

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” – Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion. Applicable in both physics and American public opinion. “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” by @KimStrassel https://t.co/K3tINgNlmv — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 12, 2022

Americans cannot let this stand. It’s a slippery slope for the nation to devolve into a despotic, third-world banana republic.

But what Democrats and their media stooges always seem to forget is that what goes around comes around.

And whether they acknowledge it or not, payback is coming. Just ask Liz Cheney and Brian Stelter.

