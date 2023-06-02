FBI Waves the White Flag, Will Bring Biden Bribery Memo for Lawmakers to See

In response to a House committee’s demand, a document making allegations about President Joe Biden will be reviewed on Monday by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Last month, Comer, a Kentucky Republican, and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa demanded through a subpoena that the FBI produce what’s known as an FD-1023 form from 2020 “that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

Since then, the FBI and Comer’s panel have gone back and forth over the document, with Comer vowing to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if the document is not produced.

On Thursday, the FBI notified Comer that it would bring the document to the Capitol, where it could be reviewed in a secure space.

That review is now scheduled for Monday according to Just the News.

“Chairman Comer will receive a briefing from the FBI and review the document on Monday,” the Oversight Committee said in a statement indicating the panel does not view Monday’s meeting as full compliance with its demands..

“Chairman Comer has been clear that anything short of producing the FD-1023 form to the House Oversight Committee is not compliance with his subpoena. This unclassified record contains pages of details that need to be investigated further by the House Oversight Committee,” the statement said.

The FBI said in a statement it was trying to meet the needs of lawmakers while balancing the need to protect sources, noting that the document requested contains allegations that have not been verified.

“Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create misimpressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk,” it said in the statement.

“Director Wray offered to provide the Committee’s Chairman and Ranking Member an opportunity to review information responsive to the subpoena in a secure manner to accommodate the committee, while protecting the confidentiality and safety of sources and important investigative sensitivities,” the statement said.

“The FBI has continually demonstrated its commitment to working with the Committee to accommodate its request, from scheduling briefings and calls to now allowing the Chair to review information in person. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with the Committee in good faith,” the statement said.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking member on the House panel, will also be present, according to CNN.

On Thursday, Grassley rebuked the FBI for not merely handing over what was requested, according to the New York Post.

“While the FBI has apparently leaked classified information to the news media in recent weeks, jeopardizing its own human sources, it continues to treat Congress like second-class citizens by refusing to provide a specific unclassified record,” he said.

“Director Wray confirmed what my whistleblowers have told me pursuant to legally protected disclosures: the FBI-generated document is real, but the bureau has yet to provide it to Congress in defiance of a legitimate congressional subpoena. This failure comes with consequences,” he said.

Speaking to Newsmax, Comer said the country named in the FBI document “was a country that we haven’t discussed yet” after China, Romania and Ukraine were all suggested.

“It is another country that we’ll be discussing further. We’re trying to track down some new bank account. I tell people: The most reputable country that I have found that the Biden family was taking money from is China, if that tells you anything,” he said.

Comer called the nation in question that the document allegedly links to Biden an “adversarial country.”

