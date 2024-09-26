A whistleblower out of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has given the American public a sobering warning about the agency and the future of the country.

Former FBI Staff Operations Specialist Marcus Allen issued the warning Wednesday at the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

According to the House Judiciary Committee, the hearing was intended to “examine how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has used its security clearance adjudication process to purge its ranks of conservatives and whistleblowers, and unlawfully punish those with views contrary to FBI leadership.”

Although the committee heard testimony from several other people, including Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Empower Oversight president Tristan Leavitt and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

This was not Allen’s first time in front of the committee.

In May of 2023, he appeared before the congressional committee and spoke on partisan corruption within the federal law enforcement agency. For this, he was falsely smeared by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who alleged Allen and another whistleblower were paid by associates of former President Donald Trump.

It turns out the whistleblowers received charitable donations after the FBI suspended them without pay after coming forward, but this was not given to secure their testimony.

Allen did not back down from his original testimony during his most recent appearance in front of the congressional committee, but instead doubled down on his warnings about the out-of-control federal agency.

“In late 2021, I raised concerns about the FBI Director’s testimony about the January 6th Capitol riot, not out of political motivation, but out of a duty to truth and integrity,” Allen’s prepared testimony reads. “This act, which I believed to be in the spirit of transparency and accountability, led to unexpected and severe consequences.

Do you trust the modern FBI to act fairly towards U.S. citizens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (79 Votes) No: 98% (4238 Votes)

“Almost exactly three years ago today, I forwarded news articles to my superiors and others within the FBI about January 6th. It was literally one of my job duties to keep my colleagues informed about open-source intelligence related to their cases. As a result simply doing my job, the FBI accused me of promoting ‘conspiratorial views’ and ‘unreliable information.’

“The FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States, suspended my security clearance, suspended my pay, and refused to allow me to obtain outside employment or even accept charity.”

Allen says his suspension lasted for 27 grueling months, during which the bureau kept him and his family in “indefinite limbo” and prevented Allen from earning an income. He says the bureau was trying to “destroy” him financially.

Allen’s security clearance was reinstated earlier this year, a development he calls “absolute vindication.” He also urged other whistleblowers to have courage and persevere through the FBI’s unmerciful treatment.

He ended his testimony with a warning to the American people, which can be seen around the 2:22:30 mark in the video below.







“This is a warning to the American people, I say: I personally have no confidence that the FBI will rein in its own conduct,” Allen said, later adding “I personally believe that there are no current, effective checks and balances against them conducting lawless action with any type of correction in a legitimate timeframe.”

Allen also pointed to ways Americans can protect themselves and their communities in an increasingly-chaotic country.

“My other recommendations are in the natural order: First, vote,” Allen said. “The second is the Second Amendment — arm yourself and know how to defend yourself. Make three to four friends in your neighborhood and promise to come to each other’s mutual aid in times of hardship.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.