Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

The FBI's Handling of Clinton Foundation Investigation Is Being Probed

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 24, 2020 at 6:41pm
P Share Print

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has been investigating the infamous Russia investigation, is also looking into the FBI’s handling of its probe into the Clinton Foundation, according to a new report.

Durham has sought documents and interviews concerning the probe into the Clinton Foundation as he compares how the early stages of the inquiry into alleged Russian collusion were handled with how the Clinton Foundation investigation was conducted, The New York Times reported.

People “briefed on the investigation” told The Times that Durham’s approach was “highly unusual.”

The paper noted that based on what it could learn about Durham’s examination of the investigation into the Clinton Foundation, “the scope of his review is broader than previously known.”

Despite the fact that it was unclear why Durham was examining the investigation, the Clinton Foundation was critical of his actions.

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

“The Clinton Foundation has regularly been subjected to baseless, politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false,” the foundation said in a statement.

Durham did not comment on the report.

In the past, some have claimed that the FBI did not treat investigations regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton with the same level of intensity as those involving President Donald Trump.

“There was a clear double standard by the Department of Justice and FBI when it came to the Trump and Clinton campaigns in 2016,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in an August statement.

Do you think the Clinton Foundation was corrupt?

The Clinton Foundation probe centered on the issue of whether donations to the foundation were a form of payments to secure access to one or the other of the Clintons. No charges have ever been filed.

“Top officials in Justice Department criminal division denied a request in 2016 from senior F.B.I. managers in Washington to secure a subpoena, determining that the bureau lacked a sufficient basis for it and that the book had a political agenda, former officials said. Some prosecutors at the time felt [Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash”] had been discredited,” The Times reported.

Other officials, however, felt there was a strong case.

Fox News reported that Durham has revived an investigation that sputtered and faded and was conducted by U.S. Attorney John Huber of Utah.

A “source familiar with Durham’s investigation” told Fox that parts of what Huber was investigating in 2017 — involving the Clinton Foundation — have been incorporated in Durham’s investigation.

RELATED: Clinton Foundation Revenue Plummets to 16-Year Low, Creating $16.8 Million Spending Deficit

In a June tweet, Trump vented his displeasure with the lack of results from Huber’s probe.

“[T]he real @JohnWHuber did absolutely NOTHING. He was a garbage disposal unit for important documents & then, tap, tap, tap, just drag it along & run out of time. A.G. Jeff Sessions was played like a drum!” Trump tweeted.

Fox News said that level of criticism led to Durham looked over Huber’s work.

“There are folks that are aware of the fact that Huber has not done much, and there has been criticism at the Justice Department and the White House,” Fox’s source said.

“Folks that have been concerned about what he did or didn’t do, and many of them feel that Huber did not dig deep enough or work hard enough.”

According to the source, many in the White House and at the DOJ are “very concerned about why there hadn’t been more done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Maryland Man Sentenced to Year in Jail for Violating COVID Order
Watch: Man Rides Horse Down Highway in Chicago, Later Arrested
DOJ Sends Scathing Letter Demanding San Francisco Lift 'Draconian' Church Restrictions
Trump: 'I Want a Smooth, Beautiful Transition,' But It Must Be After an 'Honest Vote'
'Scared to Death To Teach:' USC Faculty Lash Out After Professor Forced Out for Using Chinese Word
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×