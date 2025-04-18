Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has taken a bold stand against Comcast-owned outlets, accusing them of misleading the American public about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suddenly (in)famous Salvadoran migrant recently deported back to his home country.

To say that Garcia’s deportation has caused an uproar among the left would be an understatement… but Carr doesn’t think that righteous indignation gives networks the right to lie on FCC airwaves.

Carr’s pointed criticism doubly highlights a massive growing American concern: Out-of-control media distortion, particularly when it serves a politically charged narrative.

On Tuesday, Carr took to X to excoriate various news outlets — all on Comcast — that all seemed to conveniently fail to give any coverage to angel mom Patty Morin, yet had plenty of airtime for sympathetic coverage of Garcia.

“Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public—implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular ‘Maryland man,'” Carr posted. “When the truth comes out, they ignore it.

“Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest.

“News distortion doesn’t cut it.”

Carr’s post didn’t stop there. He detailed Abrego Garcia’s troubling background: “Abrego Garcia came to America illegally from El Salvador, was validated as a member of the violent MS13 gang—a transnational criminal organization—and was denied bond by an immigration court for failure to show he would not pose a danger to others.”

Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public—implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular “Maryland man.” When the truth comes out, they ignore it. Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the… https://t.co/0sGZHQvp5r — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 16, 2025

Do you agree with Carr? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1904 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

The FCC Chairman’s warning carries weight.

By invoking Comcast’s obligation to serve the public interest under federal law, Carr signals that media outlets could face scrutiny for spreading falsehoods.

This isn’t just some performative slap on the wrist — it’s a pretty clear reminder that the FCC has the authority to hold broadcasters accountable.

The narrative around Abrego Garcia has been a flashpoint in recent discourse. Some media outlets portrayed him as an innocent “Maryland man,” glossing over his alleged ties to MS-13, a gang notorious for its brutality. This specific and selective reporting aligns with a broader pattern of distortion that Carr is calling out.

It’s no secret that certain networks lean left, but Carr’s accusation cuts deeper. He’s suggesting that Comcast’s coverage wasn’t just biased, but that it was deliberately misleading. The implication is clear: pushing a narrative over facts undermines public trust and could invite regulatory consequences.

Abrego Garcia’s case isn’t as simple as some would have it. Court records indicate he was deported in March due to an “administrative error,” despite having “withholding from removal” status, which allowed him to stay in the U.S. to avoid harm in El Salvador, according to an Axios timeline.

Yet, the Department of Homeland Security has released documents claiming Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 ties, and a 2021 protective order filed by his wife raises further questions about his character. These details complicate the “innocent bystander” story peddled by some outlets.

The left’s narrative often seems to prioritize optics over truth. Painting Abrego Garcia as a victim fits a broader anti-Trump agenda, where any immigration enforcement is framed as cruelty. Carr’s intervention challenges this tactic head-on.

To be clear, this isn’t about denying Abrego Garcia’s humanity so much as it’s about demanding honesty. If he’s tied to MS-13, that’s a serious concern for public safety. Ignoring it to score political points is reckless at best, evil at worst.

Carr’s move also reflects a growing frustration with media outlets that twist facts to fit a mold. When networks call Abrego Garcia a “Maryland man” without context, they’re not informing, they’re manipulating.

The FCC’s role isn’t to police speech, but it does oversee licensing. Carr’s warning hints at potential consequences for outlets that flout their public interest obligations. It’s a shot across the bow for Comcast and others.

This case underscores a deeper issue: trust in media is eroding, quickly. When outlets prioritize narrative over facts, they fuel skepticism. Carr’s callout is a step toward accountability.

The left’s reflex to defend Abrego Garcia without scrutiny reveals a blind spot. Not every migrant is a saint, and pretending otherwise obscures real dangers. MS-13 isn’t a trivial threat. It’s a violent reality.

The media’s double standard is glaring. They’ll amplify a sympathetic “Maryland man” story but ignore victims’ families when it doesn’t fit the script. Carr’s intervention challenges this hypocrisy.

Ultimately, this isn’t just about Abrego Garcia, it’s about truth. Carr’s warning to Comcast is a reminder that the public deserves facts, not fiction dressed up as news.

By calling out distortion, Carr is doing his job: protecting the public interest. Whether Comcast heeds the warning remains to be seen, but the message is clear — lying to Americans won’t go unnoticed.

The Abrego Garcia saga is a case study in media failure. Carr’s stand is a call for better, and one that deserves applause from anyone who values honesty over agenda.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.