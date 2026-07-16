FCC Set to Rule Against 'The View': Report

A new report said that the Federal Communications Commission is likely to decide that the ABC show “The View” should not be classified as a “bona fide” news show.

The action is expected by the end of August, according to Bloomberg.

The FCC is also expected to move its investigation of several Disney-owned ABC stations to the next level.

Citing sources it did not name, Bloomberg said the FCC will move the review to an agency hearing, which is one step closer to revoking the licenses.

The ABC stations include outlets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, California.

Under FCC rules, a show that is not considered a news show needs to offer rival candidates comparable time when it interviews a candidate running for office, according to the New York Post.

JUST IN: FCC Chair Brendan Carr tells @bennyjohnson that ABC’s “The View” is under investigation for potential violations against federal broadcast rules over partisan politics and conflicts of interest pic.twitter.com/uM9buRwWGz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 10, 2026

Disney is likely to challenge any rulings with which it disagrees.

The issue concerning “The View” began when it interviewed Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico in February without offering time to other candidates.

The investigation into ABC’s license renewals comes amid claims from the Media Research Center, America First Legal, the Center for American Rights, and the Article III Project that ABC’s Disney-owned stations are guilty of political bias.

Semafor reported that since “The View” has come under an FCC microscope, it has appeared to scale back its interviews with candidates for office.

In January, the FCC sent out a reminder that it will enforce the “statutory equal opportunities requirement,” referencing the Communications Act of 1934, according to Fox News.

ABC is arguing to the FCC that The View is a “bona fide news program”—just like Meet the Press—and thus exempt from the political equal opportunity rules. The View’s Sonny Hostin: “We’re in an existential crisis. We need to flip the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/GoH2lT3RTC — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 9, 2026

At the time, the FCC said it “has not been presented with any evidence that the interview portion of any late-night or daytime television talk show program on the air presently would qualify for the ‘bona fide’ news exemption.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said he is playing by the rules.

“On my watch, we’re going to enforce this regulation,” Carr said.

“For years, legacy TV networks assumed that their late-night & daytime talk shows qualify as ‘bona fide news’ programs — even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes,” Carr has said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.