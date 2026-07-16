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Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin attend Good Morning America's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 3, 2025, in New York City.
Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin attend Good Morning America's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 3, 2025, in New York City. (Manoli Figetakis / Getty Images)

FCC Set to Rule Against 'The View': Report

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2026 at 10:14am
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A new report said that the Federal Communications Commission is likely to decide that the ABC show “The View” should not be classified as a “bona fide” news show.

The action is expected by the end of August, according to Bloomberg.

The FCC is also expected to move its investigation of several Disney-owned ABC stations to the next level.

Citing sources it did not name, Bloomberg said the FCC will move the review to an agency hearing, which is one step closer to revoking the licenses.

The ABC stations include outlets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, California.

Under FCC rules, a show that is not considered a news show needs to offer rival candidates comparable time when it interviews a candidate running for office, according to the New York Post.

Disney is likely to challenge any rulings with which it disagrees.

The issue concerning “The View” began when it interviewed Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico in February without offering time to other candidates.

The investigation into ABC’s license renewals comes amid claims from the Media Research Center, America First Legal, the Center for American Rights, and the Article III Project that ABC’s Disney-owned stations are guilty of political bias.

Semafor reported that since “The View” has come under an FCC microscope, it has appeared to scale back its interviews with candidates for office.

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In January, the FCC sent out a reminder that it will enforce the “statutory equal opportunities requirement,” referencing the Communications Act of 1934, according to Fox News.

At the time, the FCC said it “has not been presented with any evidence that the interview portion of any late-night or daytime television talk show program on the air presently would qualify for the ‘bona fide’ news exemption.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said he is playing by the rules.

“On my watch, we’re going to enforce this regulation,” Carr said.

“For years, legacy TV networks assumed that their late-night & daytime talk shows qualify as ‘bona fide news’ programs — even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes,” Carr has said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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