Running for president of the United States should not be age-related, in my opinion. If your mind is sharp and you are capable of physically handling the job, your chronological age should have nothing to do with it.

Why would it? Experience comes with age, and it is invaluable to the top spot. It can’t be replaced by youth or a fancy education. It is the best consigliere one could have to run a nation.

When you look at former president Donald Trump, no one questions his ability to resume the demands of the presidency. Current-day President Joe Biden is another story altogether. By observation alone, his mental and physical health raises concerns.

His feeble tendencies coupled with continuous forgetfulness and embarrassing gaffes can’t be ignored. Neither can his many falls off bikes, up stairs, on stages. We’ve all seen them. And who can forget his sudden angry outbursts, leaving the mouths of everyone in the room ajar as well as his press secretary scrambling.

Biden is frail, erratic, and possibly suffering from Dementia or early Alzheimer’s disease. This is most people’s guess despite no formal confirmation by Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president nor anyone else in the Biden administration. Of course, first lady Jill Biden scoffed at the notion that her husband would ever take a competency test in an interview last March.

No doubt, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley should be tarred and feathered for making such a ridiculous suggestion. It’s ludicrous that the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history should have to demonstrate to the American people his ability to think clearly, isn’t it? Nothing truly important depends on it, like national security and future.

“Keep hiding the truth” and “Get voters to believe what we tell them, not what they see.” That is the strategy that the Democratic Party is depending upon to get their candidate re-elected. If Joe can remain status quo until election day, even better.

This brings up the sudden FDA approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug called Leqembi on July 6. As the drug has the ability to slow down the pace of cognitive decline among early Alzheimer patients, many conservatives note the convenient timing of this approval for the president and the Democratic party.

The bitter taste of collusion between the Democratic Party, deep state, and our nation’s three-letter institutions remains prevalent in the mouths of conservatives. And this new morsel has many talking. Seems too coincidental.

If a drug like this could slow down the rapid cognitive decline of the current president, making him seem “on his game” and maybe even younger as a result, wouldn’t that have a positive impact on his ability to convince voters “he’s still got it?” It couldn’t hurt. That is what distrustful conservatives are saying. Historically, the idea that this could be the case isn’t far-fetched, especially when considering the swiftness of the approval as well as the downside of such a drug.

The Washington Free Beacon specifies “brain swelling, seizures, and death” as possible ramifications of taking Leqembi. Did anyone tell Joe? He probably wouldn’t remember if they did.

The irony is, if the Democratic Party and deep state did collude with the FDA to push this drug through for the purpose of propping Biden up in the short term, they probably also already have a contingency plan in place if he croaks suddenly as a result. They would have to.

I will take it a step further. Could there be a possibility that they are hoping he does croak so that they may reshuffle the deck towards Michelle Obama, like Roger Stone recently suggested? I wouldn’t put it past them.

It makes logical sense. This is where the liberal left begins to call me a conspiracy theorist. Hardly. I just know that the Democratic Party is tight. They leave nothing unanswered and cover all bases always.

In light of the critical nature of this upcoming presidential election, they will do everything that they can to ensure a win. They won’t be changing tactics now or leave anything to chance. Wind of Trump’s possible third indictment is evidence of this.

You don’t continue to hammer someone if you aren’t worried. This is notably true if you believe your own candidate is a winner.

Not only is the current president suffering from widespread unpopularity but according to Fox News and a new Monmouth poll out today “only 34% of our nation approve of his handling of inflation.”

There is nothing about Biden that builds confidence. So whether “coincidence or collusion,” the approval of Leqembi to temporarily keep the president upright and awake seems like smart business to me…if I were a Democrat anyway and wanted to keep everything as is. God help us if it works.

