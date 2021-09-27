Those of us who live in places like Arkansas are used to being talked down to.

As in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration tweet about a month ago about the dangers of taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19 since, among other things, ivermectin is used to treat animals.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA tweeted.

The use of the term “y’all” indicates the FDA thought it was blending in by using what it assumed is the typical language of Arkies and other deplorables. These are people who Those Who Know Best assume are dumb enough to overload themselves with veterinary meds — and they talk funny, too.

But a few weeks before that nasty tweet, the agency put out a news release suggesting the use of dexamethasone sodium phosphate to treat COVID.

Dexamethasone, the FDA said, is normally to be used against arthritis, blood disorders, breathing problems and much more.

What the agency did not say in its news release is that dexamethasone is also used to treat horses for musculoskeletal inflammation issues.

Did y’all read that? The FDA says it’s OK to use horse medicine to treat COVID.

My, my.

It was approved because dexamethasone has multiple uses for humans and for horses.

Ivermectin does, too. However, in the continuous drumbeat to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, health policymakers seem to be closing their eyes, plugging their ears and chanting “NO-NO-NO” over the off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ivermectin has not been clinically proved to be effective, that people are overdosing on animal medicine and that animal medicine should not be used on humans.

“Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19,” the agency says. “Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.”

Yet some studies have shown that where ivermectin — which is designed to fight parasites — has been used, COVID rates are lower.

One such study was published in October in the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Those researchers compared COVID mortality and infection rates in countries that had participated in the African Program for Onchocerciasis Control — an “intensive Ivermectin mass campaign” — and those that had not. APOC nations had a 28 percent lower mortality rate and an 8 percent lower rate of infection than their non-APOC counterparts.

Also, it should be noted that doctors frequently write prescriptions for drugs that are designed for one thing but are also effective at something else.

But, no matter the evidence, the health policy establishment is committed to vaccination as the only way to fight COVID, despite possible serious side effects and diminishing effectiveness.

Of course, there’s all kind of speculation about why that’s the case, but we’re not going to go there today. Although there is a joke going around that is telling.

Question: What’s the difference between a conspiracy theory and generally accepted truth? Answer: About six months.

The half-truths, the flip-flopping, the censorship, the mocking and the threats surrounding how we should address COVID have cost the medical establishment something it might never get back.

It’s the same thing lost by many government entities, the establishment news media and growing numbers of corporations and other institutions.

That lost thing is credibility.

So you need to do your own research. Find a doctor that you can trust and make the best decisions for you and your family.

And if your doctor says you can take something horses take, y’all don’t worry — the FDA says it’s OK, too.

