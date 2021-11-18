Governmental officials are trying to fool us — again.

Although the Food and Drug Administration has promised “full transparency” in regard to COVID-19 vaccines, it has asked a federal judge to postpone public disclosure of the data it used to license Pfizer’s vaccine, according to attorney Aaron Siri.

The FDA doesn’t want the information fully disclosed to the public until 2076, a whopping 55 years down the road, Siri wrote Wednesday on his Substack.

I’ll be dead by 2076, unless the transhumanists find a way to enslave my consciousness and imprison it in an algorithm.

“FDA asks federal judge to grant it until the year 2076 to fully release Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine data,” Siri, managing partner at the Siri & Glimstad law firm, said on Twitter. “So, the gov’t mandates Pfizer’s product, grants it immunity for injuries, and wants to hide its safety data for 55 years. Who does the gov’t work for?”

FDA asks federal judge to grant it until the year 2076 to fully release Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine data. So, the gov’t mandates Pfizer’s product, grants it immunity for injuries, and wants to hide its safety data for 55 years. Who does the gov’t work for? https://t.co/wT2egkT9Wm — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) November 17, 2021

In August, “more than 30 academics, professors, and scientists from this country’s most prestigious universities” — under the banner of the nonprofit Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency — requested the information submitted to the FDA by Pfizer to license its COVID-19 vaccine, Siri wrote. When the FDA ignored the request, his firm filed a lawsuit demanding the information.

To date, almost three months after the FDA licensed the Pfizer vaccine, it still has not released a single page, he said.

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

The FDA claims it needs the 55 years to produce the 329,000-plus pages of documents Pfizer provided to the FDA to license the vaccine due to, among other things, the need for redactions and challenges to those redactions, according to a court filing on Monday.

The agency took 108 days to review the records Pfizer submitted when it licensed the vaccine, Siri wrote.

If the FDA can conduct an intense review of Pfizer’s documents in 108 days to make sure its vaccine is safe and effective for public consumption, he asked, why would it take more than 20,000 days to make these documents available to the public?

According to the Greek historian Herodotus, the Great Pyramid at Giza was built in 20 years by 100,000 workers.

Something doesn’t make sense — as has become the norm for everything from critical race theory to mask mandates.

The FDA’s promise of “full transparency” must be an inside joke. Agency officials probably think that those of us on the outside, including the 30-plus experts Siri mentioned, won’t get that the joke is on us.

Siri put it straight when he wrote, “Who does the government work for?”

A better question might be, what is it trying to hide?

Don’t get me wrong. I agree with Siri that anyone who wants to get vaccinated should be free to do so. We live in a free country — at least that is what I was taught in school.

However, because we are free, no individual should be forced by the government to partake in any medical procedure. This holds especially true when the government seeks to hide information about the procedure from the public for 55 years.

The U.S. will celebrate its Tricentennial in 2076.

I pray its citizens will enjoy the freedom that is an American birthright.

