A Food and Drug Administration official was caught on tape seemingly suggesting black Americans who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine should be shot with blow darts to get inoculated — while also suggesting some “Amazonians” could “get it done” for them.

This revelation came from Part Two of a Project Veritas exposé about the vaccine that was released this week.







In the footage, a man identified as FDA economist Taylor Lee, spoke to an undercover journalist from the organization, mentioning several times that he was so frustrated with the black community’s reluctance that his solution would be to forcibly administer the shot.

Although he appeared to be speaking tongue-in-cheek, his remarks were disturbing, condescending and culturally insensitive.

Lee suggested using this method that is insulting to black Americans as it is often employed against animals and also takes a dig at some indigenous people in South America known for hunting that way.

“I remember reading about how with COVID [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African-American people and it was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans,” Lee pointed out.

When the undercover journalist off-camera suggested he couldn’t blame them for their mistrust after that, Lee replied, “I can’t, but at the same time, like, blow dart,” he concluded. “That’s where we’re going.”

Lee went on to explain that he felt the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine would do well for the purpose.

“Like, go to the unvaccinated, and blow it into them — blow dart it into them. That’s where I am at this point,” Lee said.

When the Project Veritas journalist asked him for a broader strategy to get minorities to take the shot, Lee continued with his same bizarre proposal, adding they’d have to “post video campaigns about doing it to the whites first” so they couldn’t be charged with racism.

“We’ll have to hire some Amazonians first because they’ll get it done,” Lee added. The official then doubled down on this angle in what appeared to be footage from another conversation between the undercover journalist and Lee.

“Want to see how fast I get an Amazon rainforest tribe out here?” Lee said, continuing with his insensitive generalizations that are normally taboo in polite society.

While it’s true this is one man’s opinion in what he likely thought was a casual social setting, it does point to a certain mindset from an FDA insider that is as dangerous as it is shocking.

The idea that Lee would suggest force as an appropriate method to achieve universal vaccination isn’t far-fetched considering what’s happening in the world lately.

President Joe Biden warned that his “patience” was “wearing thin” for the unvaccinated when he addressed the nation and announced a sweeping vaccine mandate for millions of Americans.

It’s also no laughing matter considering the frightening authoritarian crackdown that has turned Australia into a police state — and while the country is physically a world away, it seems philosophically adjacent to the kind of mindset an FDA employee is expressing.

It’s disturbing to witness the way Lee so casually speaks about his burning desire to forcibly vaccinate people as an insider at the agency responsible for keeping Americans safe from harmful substances, and even more so as he speaks about black and minority populations.

Project Veritas is doing a service to America by exposing the dark underbelly of these organizations, but it’s difficult to watch knowing that Lee is just one man exposed among the plethora of operatives who think like him still embedded in the deep state.

