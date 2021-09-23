FDA Official Says Use 'Nazi' Type Registry of Unvaxxed Americans: 'Like the Jewish Star' - Video Report

An undercover video released Tuesday by conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe shows what appears to be an official with the Food and Drug Administration calling for forced COVID-19 vaccinations, and even a “Jewish star” registry for those who are unvaccinated.

Thus far, videos from the Project Veritas #CovidVaxExposed series investigation have shown that officials within federal agencies don’t care about adverse vaccine reactions.

One whistleblower, a nurse working with the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a video that dropped on Monday that physicians have not been reporting instances of vaccine complications.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







On Tuesday, in a separate undercover video release, a reported FDA official joked about treating millions of unvaccinated Americans as if they were Jews in Nazi Germany.

Project Veritas reported that Taylor Lee, who is an economist with the agency, jocularly floated the idea of forcing vaccines on people while using Adolf Hitler’s Germany as a road map.

“Go to the unvaccinated and blow it [the COVID vaccine] into them. Blow dart it into them,” a man said to be Lee stated on video.

“Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do [forced vaccinations]. It’ll cost a ton of money,” the man said in one clip.

“But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very Germany.”

The reported FDA official explained his idea further in another interview, saying, “Nazi Germany … I mean, think about it like the Jewish star.”







Videos of the man reported to be Lee apparently were taken over a prolonged period of time. In each clip shared by Project Veritas, Lee was adamant that “darts” needed to be considered to force COVID shots on vaccinate-hesitant Americans.

That was especially true, he said, with minority and poor Americans. The man reported to be Lee said black people need to be hit with the blow darts containing the vaccine. He also insulted the intelligence of non-white, non-wealthy Americans.

“I remember reading about how with COVID [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people,” he said. “It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African-Americans.”

He told the Project Veritas insider: “All of the wealthy white people are getting vaccinated because they’re educated.”

The man on video also shared some harsh sentiment for people living in the state of Texas, which he suggested he’d like to see become a giant internment camp.

“So, if you put every anti-vaxxer, like sheep, into like Texas and you closed off Texas from the rest of the world, and you go, ‘OK, you be you in Texas until we deal with this [pandemic],’” he said, according to the Project Veritas transcript.

O’Keefe and his organization have been reporting for years in places where no other media outlet would dare touch by relying on whistleblowers and others willing to go undercover to get to the truth.

If what was shared Tuesday is true, and we have every reason to believe it is, then every American who is already hesitant to trust the federal government has another reason to view “science” and public health “experts” with more suspicion.

Some of those running our institutions belong in institutions. What Project Veritas has revealed about how federal workers view American citizens is sickening. These people are cynical, callous and downright sinister.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki already made it clear in July that nothing is “off the table” with regard to culling people online who support body autonomy.

.@PressSec is asked about regulatory moves to address misinformation on social media: “I don’t think we’ve taken any options off the table. That’s up to Congress… We are not in a war or a battle with Facebook. We are in a battle with the virus.” pic.twitter.com/7UbG890nrc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

What exactly is on the table?

Unvaccinated Americans seem set to become second-class citizens. It appears from the latest Project Veritas reporting that at least some federal officials would have no moral obligation to participating in a campaign of massive discrimination.

