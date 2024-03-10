Commissioner for the New York City Fire Department Laura Kavanaugh is starting a witch hunt against firefighters or staff who booed at immensely unpopular New York Attorney General Letitia James during a promotion ceremony.

James has not been popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump as she led the investigation which claimed that he was overvaluing his net worth and assets to secure business loans.

The AG took the stage to speak and was immediately met with a chorus of boos from the crowd, per the New York Post.

She asked those in attendance to “simmer down” before she continued speaking, thanking them for “getting it out of [their] system.”

It was far from over for James though as the crowd would later begin to chant “Trump” as she continued attempting to speak.

FDNY wasn’t too thrilled with the protest shown by those in attendance, announcing they would be launching an investigation to “figure out who the members are” that booed and chanted.

“I recommend they come forward,” Chief of Department John Hodges wrote in an email. “I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down.”

“The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations],” the email continued. “I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t.”

Users on social media immediately began to lament over the unjust prosecution of those who protested James’ attendance.

“First, a Gold Star father who shouted the name of his son killed in Afghanistan withdrawal was arrested at State of the Union. Now, FDNY bosses want to reprimand firefighters who booed Tish James & cheered Trump at a ceremony,” one angered user wrote. “1st Amendment is NOT only for those you agree with.”

First, a Gold Star father who shouted the name of his son killed in Afghanistan withdrawal was arrested at State of the Union. Now, FDNY bosses want to reprimand firefighters who booed Tish James & cheered Trump at a ceremony. 1st Amendment is NOT only for those you agree with. — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) March 10, 2024

“Cheering for Trump can get you fired in NYC. FDNY employees are required to cheer for the state’s Democrat AG Letitia James,” another user wrote.

Cheering for Trump can get you fired in NYC. FDNY employees are required to cheer for the state’s Democrat AG Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/S28egGwTTD — @amuse (@amuse) March 10, 2024

“Letitia James should be disbarred,” tweeted former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. “She prosecutes Trump baselessly. She goes after meat producers in the name of fighting climate change. Now the FDNY firefighters who dared to boo her & exercise their First Amendment rights are being punished. This is un-American.”

Letitia James should be disbarred. She prosecutes Trump baselessly. She goes after meat producers in the name of fighting climate change. Now the FDNY firefighters who dared to boo her & exercise their First Amendment rights are being punished. This is un-American. https://t.co/f35TJnRDSc — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 10, 2024

Despite the immense pushback that the public has given the decision, the FDNY said they stand by the decision to persecute those who booed James.

“Nobody is hunting anyone down. We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations,” said spokesman Jim Long in the Post article. “It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship.”

While the FDNY may want to push that it is not political, it clearly is.

Having James, a controversial political figure in attendance in the first place already made it political.

Now, punishing those who were displeased with her appearance at the event only further cements the clear bias the department has.

The fire department should be focusing on putting out fires, not pushing political preferences onto those who serve.

