Fearful FBI Creates Special Unit to Investigate Threats Over Taking It Easy on Hunter Biden: Report

The FBI is paying close consideration to the safety concerns of prosecutors assigned to handle the criminal case against Hunter Biden.

The bureau has created a special unit to investigate threats against those tasked with the case, according to congressional testimony obtained by NBC News.

“Prosecutors and FBI agents involved in the Hunter Biden investigation have been the targets of threats and harassment by people who think they haven’t been tough enough on the president’s son,” the outlet reported Thursday, citing unreleased congressional testimony and unidentified government officials.

The report said the unit also investigates alleged threats against FBI agents in response to the two federal indictments of former President Donald Trump.

In June, Jennifer L. Moore, at the time an executive assistant director of human resources for the FBI, spoke about the unit in testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported.

“We have stood up an entire threat unit to address threats that the FBI employees’ facilities are receiving,” she said.

“It is unprecedented,” Moore said. “It’s a number we’ve never had before.”

She indicated the unit included nearly a dozen personnel.

“It’s going to be about 10 people when it’s finished,” Moore said in the congressional testimony, according to the report.

“We are still in the process of staffing it right now,” she said. “But their sole mission on a daily basis is threats to FBI employees at facilities.”

NBC News said the FBI declined to comment on its report.

The nature of the supposed threats against federal prosecutors tasked with Hunter Biden’s case isn’t exactly clear.

President Joe Biden’s son was charged with two counts of lying on a federal firearms background check form and one count of possessing a firearm as a drug user in a Thursday indictment.

A previous set of charges that included two misdemeanors related to his taxes was squashed when a federal judge refused to accept a plea deal favorable to the defendant.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the criminal case against Hunter Biden in August.

The move provides Weiss with more powers than a standard federal prosecutor, as well as independence from the Department of Justice’s centralized structure.

Two career Internal Revenue Service agents have gone public accusing Weiss of treating Biden with kid gloves, ignoring standard procedure for an investigation targeting the president’s son.

Hunter Biden’s legal team has responded to the development by demanding the prosecution of the whistleblowers.

