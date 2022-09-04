President Joe Biden delivered an incredibly hateful speech Thursday demonizing former President Donald Trump and anyone who supported him. It was so vitriolic that even establishment media outlets refused to televise it.

According to The Washington Post, ABC, NBC and CBS all chose not to air Biden’s primetime speech. Their reasoning for doing so was telling.

Sources close to the networks who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Post the networks deemed the speech too “political” to justify televising it.

In particular, the sources said the networks took issue with Biden’s attacks against Trump and his supporters just two months before the midterm elections.

Biden made his speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, which was lit dramatically with red lighting and guarded by United States Marines.

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said the scene appeared “satanic,” and given the picture she included in her tweet, it would be hard to argue otherwise.

Satanic ghoul pic.twitter.com/ekhmIsNWJR — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 2, 2022

The content of the speech was just as concerning as the imagery.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden said.

Biden said not every Republican fell into this category, as he had been able to work with more “mainstream Republicans.” However, anyone who refused to go along with his radical ideas apparently fell into the “extremism” category.

Biden even said the majority of Republicans were not “MAGA Republicans,” but he contradicted himself just seconds later when he said the party was undoubtedly “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“Equality and Democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise,” says President Biden, at the beginning of his remarks tonight. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.” pic.twitter.com/Yc9sdolykO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2022

A senior Biden administration official attempted to quell concerns before the speech by telling NBC News it was “not a speech about a particular politician, or even about a particular political party.”

Anyone who watches the speech can see this was a lie. It was nothing more than an attack ad against any Republicans who support Trump, of which there are tens of millions in this country.

The Post reported it was rare for a sitting president to deliver a primetime speech on political matters. Typically, presidents have only delivered these speeches in the case of a national crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

When presidents have used the opportunity to make these speeches political, networks have refused to air it. For example, they did not air former President Barack Obama’s speech about immigration reform in 2014.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump slammed the speech and the implications Biden made.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

“If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

