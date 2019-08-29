SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

FEC Demands Bernie Account for Whopping 69 Pages of Questionable Donations

×
By Jared Harris
Published August 29, 2019 at 12:42pm
Print

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ struggle to become the Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential election seemingly hit a major speed bump this week, as the Federal Election Commission issued a document with 69 pages of problematic donations to his campaign.

The FEC letter, dated Aug. 28, “requests information essential to full public disclosure” of Sanders’ federal election campaign finances.

“Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” the letter warns.

With an Oct. 2 deadline, Sanders has a little over a month to account for the 69 pages of “apparent excessive, prohibited, and impermissible contributions.”

Far from the small, grassroots donations that Sanders prides himself on, the document reveals plenty of contributions that exceed $1,000.

TRENDING: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Sanders’ campaign site has a page that lets supporters donate exactly $27 — a throwback to 2016, when Sanders claimed the average donation to his presidential campaign was $27.

Should Bernie get his own donations under control before he continues his campaign?

As things currently stand, although many of the fishy contributions to his 2020 campaign that were listed in the FEC letter were for $27, the frequency with which some people gave the amount is shocking.

One flagged donor gave the campaign more than two dozen donations in a roughly three-month period, each of them totaling $27. Others named in the document appeared to use the same tactic, with another contributor filling 20 pages of the report with almost exclusively $3 donations.

Dave Levinthal, a federal politics and campaign money expert at the Center for Public Integrity, noted that although the FEC often flags political campaigns for accounting issues, a 69-page request is uncommonly large.

This isn’t Bernie’s first brush with the FEC, either.

During his 2016 campaign, Sanders was flagged with a jaw-dropping 639-page list of potential violations, according to The Atlantic. And while all of these FEC documents don’t accuse Bernie or his campaign of illegal activity, they reveal a potentially deeper problem.

Sanders, who is literally campaigning for a job to manage 330 million people, the world’s largest economy and a nuclear arsenal, is seemingly unable to handle a donor list.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Praises Chinese Leadership: 'They've Done a Lot of Things for Their People'

While other campaigns do sometimes receive these FEC notices, the frequency and size of Sanders’ missteps might give even die-hard Bernie fans reason to reconsider their loyalties.

Sanders’ ambitions are undeniably grandiose. Canceling student debt, providing health care for all, implementing major reforms on Wall Street and taking massive steps toward a Green New Deal are all things the democratic socialist aims to tackle.

Before Sanders tries fixing the world, however, he should probably prove to America that he can correct his own donor rolls first.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Meet the Knifefish, the US Navy's New Cutting-Edge Drone Sub
FEC Demands Bernie Account for Whopping 69 Pages of Questionable Donations
CNN's Oliver Darcy Tries Giving O'Donnell Fail an Anti-Trump Spin, Twitter Eats Him Alive
Gillibrand Was Begging for Donations 3 Hours Before She Dropped Out of 2020 Race
Iraqi Refugee Gets Slap on the Wrist for Assaulting 3-Year-Old Despite Haunting Video
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×