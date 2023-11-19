Fed-Up Abbott Set to Sign Legislation Allowing Texas State Police to Arrest, Deport Illegals in Challenge to Feds
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a Texas-sized challenge to the Biden administration that would give the state the legal right to deport illegal immigrants.
Last week, the Republican-majority state Legislature gave final approval to a bill that responds to the vast number of illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Federal numbers show that 188,778 illegal immigrants were arrested in October, a dip from the 218,763 arrested in September, according to the Associated Press.
“Thank you to Rep. @JaceyJetton & Rep. @DavidSpillerTX for leading the effort to pass Senate Bill 3 & Senate Bill 4 in the Texas House. I look forward to working with both chambers to get these priorities across the finish line. Texas won’t wait on Biden to secure the border,” Abbott posted on X.
Thank you to Rep. @JaceyJetton & Rep. @DavidSpillerTX for leading the effort to pass Senate Bill 3 & Senate Bill 4 in the Texas House.
I look forward to working with both chambers to get these priorities across the finish line.
Texas won’t wait on Biden to secure the border.
— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 15, 2023
The legislation gives illegal immigrants who are arrested by state and local authorities a choice — remain in Texas within the confines of a prison for up to 20 years, or accept deportation to Mexico.
According to Texas law, illegal immigrants face a misdemeanor charge for being in the state, and then a felony charge if they refuse deportation.
Republican state Rep. David Spiller called the bill “a landmark bill that allows Texans to protect Texas.”
This week, Texas Democrats told us exactly where they stand regarding the Texas Border.@JoseyforHD124 is angry that we want to secure our border by “deterring illegal immigration”. She is okay with lawlessness, the fentanyl crisis and human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/EAl0x25hwR
— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 16, 2023
“It’s a humane, logical and efficient approach to a problem created and fostered by the Biden administration’s failure and refusal to secure our border,” Spiller said.
“There’s nothing unfair about ordering someone back from where they came if they arrived here illegally,” he said.
Texas lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday that would enable the state to arrest and deport illegal aliens.
The media, who have become blatantly pro-open borders, hate this. And as always, all of their objections boil down to: “But that’s mean!” pic.twitter.com/tbX5PQROQd
— Bill D’Agostino (@Banned_Bill) November 17, 2023
Mexico sees things differently and issued a statement opposing “any measure that allows state or local authorities to detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory,” according to the Houston Chronicle.
The statement called the bill an “anti-immigrant” law that “will result in family separation, racial discrimination and profiling.”
Mexico “respectfully expresses its legitimate right to protect the rights of its nationals in the United States, as well as to establish its own immigration policies into its territory,” the statement said.
Implementation is not likely to take place any time soon, because the bill is a challenge to precedent, as noted by National Review.
The most recent Supreme Court ruling on the issue, Arizona v. U.S., says the federal government has the sole power to deport illegal immigrants.
