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Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Commentary
Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Greg Derr - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Fed Up With Abuse, Holdout Clancy Juror Will Carry Out Aggressive Plan to Shut Up Killer's Attorney

 By Samuel Short  September 29, 2026 at 7:36am
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Kevin Reddington won’t be able to walk away so easily after targeting the lone holdout juror, 48-year-old Michael Desronvil.

Reddington defended 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial for the killing of her three young children in 2023. Earlier this month, Desronvil held the line during deliberations, refusing to let Clancy go. A mistrial was declared in the case.

That put Desronvil in the sights of nearly every Clancy supporter, mainstream media outlets across the country, and Reddington himself.

According to People, Reddington said Desronvil “robbed” Clancy and his fellow jurors through his actions. A separate report from People noted that Reddington also filed a motion to investigate Desronvil, asking Judge William Sullivan on Sept. 18 to look at his cell phone data usage.

Needless to say, Reddington has been targeting Desronvil, but his attorney Edward Paltzik said his client intends to act.

When being interviewed by Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, she asked if Paltzik intended to file a bar complaint to which he responded, “one hundred percent.”

The Ethics Reporter explained, “A bar complaint is a formal written complaint submitted to your state’s attorney discipline authority alleging that an attorney has violated the professional conduct rules that govern lawyers in your state.”

As the culture continues to split, are we going to see more cases where jurors are attacked and intimidated after their decisions?

The organization noted that this is not a lawsuit, although it “may result in the attorney being publicly censured, suspended, or disbarred.”

Paltzik did address lawsuits when McEnany asked about defamation, but concluded, “It’s a bit early to talk about lawsuits.”

“But I can say this. Kevin Reddington’s conduct is not consistent with the standards of professionalism that we expect from members of the Bar,” he said.

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“If you’re an officer of the court and you have taken an oath to uphold the United States Constitution, you’ve sworn to defend the Constitution, and then you get out there right after a trial and you attack a juror — but then you don’t stop, you continue to attack the juror, you’re attacking the juror outside the courtroom, inside the courtroom, everywhere — Kevin Reddington is not behaving rationally anymore,” Paltzik concluded.

Desronvil, for his own sake, should not simply endure Reddington’s tactics.

Further, he has a responsibility to set the correct precedent.

We cannot uphold the rule of law when jurors are targeted like this.

It will create a climate going forward ripe for the miscarriage of justice.

Situations like Desronvil’s are why jurors generally remain anonymous.

They must not be subjected to social pressures, threats, or smear campaigns.

Clancy’s lunatic supporters have done everything to ensure that when jurors deliberate, the questions they ask do not boil down to the law, but the agenda and the narratives at play.

If that mentality flourishes, we no longer have a justice system.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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