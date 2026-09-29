Kevin Reddington won’t be able to walk away so easily after targeting the lone holdout juror, 48-year-old Michael Desronvil.

Reddington defended 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial for the killing of her three young children in 2023. Earlier this month, Desronvil held the line during deliberations, refusing to let Clancy go. A mistrial was declared in the case.

That put Desronvil in the sights of nearly every Clancy supporter, mainstream media outlets across the country, and Reddington himself.

According to People, Reddington said Desronvil “robbed” Clancy and his fellow jurors through his actions. A separate report from People noted that Reddington also filed a motion to investigate Desronvil, asking Judge William Sullivan on Sept. 18 to look at his cell phone data usage.

Needless to say, Reddington has been targeting Desronvil, but his attorney Edward Paltzik said his client intends to act.

When being interviewed by Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, she asked if Paltzik intended to file a bar complaint to which he responded, “one hundred percent.”

The Ethics Reporter explained, “A bar complaint is a formal written complaint submitted to your state’s attorney discipline authority alleging that an attorney has violated the professional conduct rules that govern lawyers in your state.”

As the culture continues to split, are we going to see more cases where jurors are attacked and intimidated after their decisions? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (923 Votes) No: 2% (15 Votes)

The organization noted that this is not a lawsuit, although it “may result in the attorney being publicly censured, suspended, or disbarred.”

EXCLUSIVE: The attorney for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial speaks to Fox News for the first time, telling Kayleigh McEnany that Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, could face a bar complaint over his conduct involving the lone holdout juror, Michael Desronvil.… pic.twitter.com/OxQWAVJjFl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

Paltzik did address lawsuits when McEnany asked about defamation, but concluded, “It’s a bit early to talk about lawsuits.”

“But I can say this. Kevin Reddington’s conduct is not consistent with the standards of professionalism that we expect from members of the Bar,” he said.

“If you’re an officer of the court and you have taken an oath to uphold the United States Constitution, you’ve sworn to defend the Constitution, and then you get out there right after a trial and you attack a juror — but then you don’t stop, you continue to attack the juror, you’re attacking the juror outside the courtroom, inside the courtroom, everywhere — Kevin Reddington is not behaving rationally anymore,” Paltzik concluded.

Desronvil, for his own sake, should not simply endure Reddington’s tactics.

Further, he has a responsibility to set the correct precedent.

We cannot uphold the rule of law when jurors are targeted like this.

It will create a climate going forward ripe for the miscarriage of justice.

Situations like Desronvil’s are why jurors generally remain anonymous.

They must not be subjected to social pressures, threats, or smear campaigns.

Clancy’s lunatic supporters have done everything to ensure that when jurors deliberate, the questions they ask do not boil down to the law, but the agenda and the narratives at play.

If that mentality flourishes, we no longer have a justice system.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.