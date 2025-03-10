Fed-Up Bill Maher Unloads on Jasmine Crockett and Al Green as Trump Drives Dem Party to Derangement

Liberal commentator Bill Maher took Democratic Reps. Al Green and Jasmine Crockett to task for their behavior during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress last week.

On his HBO “Real Time” program Friday, Maher argued that all Democrats need to do is be a “viable alternative” to Trump, but they are falling far short of even that low bar right now.

Maher began the segment by contending that the only images emerging from the president’s address Tuesday night on the Democratic side included “the cane dude,” Green, who interrupted Trump’s speech by calling out, “You don’t have a mandate!”

The lawmaker then refused to sit down as he continued yelling, which prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to order Green to be removed from the chamber.

Green was censured by the full House last week for the behavior.

Another bad visual, Maher contended, were female Democratic members of Congress dressed in pink and waving “auction signs.”

Bill Maher takes shot at Rep. Jasmine Crockett for “talking like a podcaster”. Now we wait for Crockett’s response saying that Maher is racist. pic.twitter.com/0op4daueK0 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 8, 2025

Maher said Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania best summarized the whole bizarre display when he posted on X, “A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance.”

A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message. pic.twitter.com/hNgX7ouLjX — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 5, 2025

The HBO host saved his sharpest criticism for Crockett, who certainly deserved it.

Maher quoted her during an interview after Trump’s address, saying, “This is a terrible nightmare, somebody slap me and wake me the f*** up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was visibly upset that Trump took time to honor Laken Riley and Officer Diller. “This is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the f*ck up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

pic.twitter.com/OG88OaTw1Z — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 5, 2025

“‘On with what?’ would be my first question,” Maher noted. “And also this is the way … like, how a podcaster talks or some s***: ‘F*** it, man!’

“Can you imagine, I don’t know, [Barack] Obama saying, ‘Oh, man, dude, this s*** is wack, slap me, I’m f***ing over it.’ No! I mean, come on, man,” he added.

Maher concluded by saying to Democrats, “What are you going to do? Be a viable alternative. You can’t do anything because you lost the election. You lost all three branches of government.”

Right now, Maher suggested, “An independent voter looks at the scene says, ‘Oh, you know what? I don’t like what Trump is doing, but these people are crazier.’”

In fact, podcast host Mark Halperin shared an email last week he said was from a self-identified lifelong Democrat viewer who decided to leave the party after watching leftist lawmakers’ conduct during Trump’s speech.

“They don’t represent me anymore, or who I am. I can finally admit to myself that despite my personal dislike of Trump, I begrudgingly admit I support some of what he is actually doing,” the woman wrote Halperin.

The woman added, “I’m flabbergasted at myself but it feels like a relief to admit all of this. I can’t say I’m MAGA … but I know now after last night I am no longer a Democrat.”

A poll conducted by CBS/YouGov after Trump’s speech found that 76 percent of those who watched approved of it.

Additionally, 74 percent said Trump was presidential, and 68 percent said the speech made them feel hopeful.

Maher is an outspoken liberal in almost any context, but he can also speak the truth about his own political side.

The breakdown that he and the rest of America are seeing among Democrats seems almost biblical: The Lord Almighty has put the enemy camp into disarray, and who knows if and whether they’ll ever regroup.

