'Fed Up' Black Residents Rally to End Millions Spent on Illegals in Major Sanctuary City, Threaten to Vote Republican
Unrest stemming from Chicago’s “sanctuary city” policies is surfacing from locals who some would describe as an unlikely source of pushback.
Some community members are turning on the city’s Democratic government after it enacted a 2024 budget that reserved $150 million in spending for illegal aliens, according to Breitbart.
A group of black Chicago residents held a rally outside the offices of city Alderman Desmon Yancy this month.
One protester read a statement accusing the city’s elected officials of fealty to the Democratic Party over their own constituents.
“We’re here to say to black aldermen who were elected by the black citizens of Chicago that we are fed up with your not hearing our stress and our demands but rather do what you want to do to please the Democratic Party,” the woman said.
Black Chicago citizens say they demand Democrats to end sanctuary city policies and threatens to vote for republicans or independents pic.twitter.com/frhO5sYh1F
— Dowop Robinson (@dowop_robinson) November 13, 2023
She cited the city’s large population of homeless people and asked why illegal aliens are provided hotel rooms at taxpayer expense while Chicagoans sleep on city streets.
“Illegal immigrants are sleeping in hotels in the city of Chicago paid by the citizens of Chicago,” the protester said.
“Our position is that we will not quietly sit by and allow poor destitute people from around the world come to Chicago and be dumped into poor destitute communities in the city of Chicago to please the political agenda of black aldermen, the mayor of the city of Chicago, and the governor of the state of Illinois, as well as the president of the United States,” she said.
The demonstrator pointed to the constant arrival of buses bringing needy migrants — and the city’s refusal to deter them.
“We are fed up with you for not taking the lead to stop the buses,” the woman said.
According to Breitbart, the activists even threatened to vote for Republicans — a prospect almost unheard of in ultra-progressive Chicago.
The outlet reported Mayor Brandon Johnson had allocated more than $363 million to care for illegal immigrants.
The protesters demanded the removal of illegal immigrants from the city, Breitbart reported.
Locals also have assailed the city government’s commitment to allocating benefits for migrants in municipal meetings.
From the belly of the beast, the Grand Sanctuary City, South Side Chicago. This is profound. “You think you’re getting carjacked now? Just wait. 60% unemployment rate for ages 16-24 and ya’ll got money for migrants?” pic.twitter.com/T1stu6eCVI
— leah harmony (@leahharmony) November 16, 2023
Chicago has been flooded with illegal immigrants — many of them fresh arrivals from the southern border — during the presidency of Joe Biden.
In October, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker complained in a letter to fellow Democrat Biden as he requested federal aid to deal with the influx, according to the New York Post.
“Most critically, the federal government’s lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois,” Pritzker wrote.
The strain on the city’s resources has led some to challenge Chicago’s standing “sanctuary city” policy, according to WTTW-TV.
Two city aldermen have demanded a nonbinding referendum on the policy.
