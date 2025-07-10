Fed-Up Chris Cuomo Eviscerates Anti-Trump Senator, Says He's No Longer Welcome on Show

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo went after Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut on Tuesday after he blamed the Trump administration’s federal budget cuts for the recent flash flood disaster in Texas.

“Democratic Senator Chris Murphy: I’ve been trying to get him on the show, now I don’t want him,” he said during his show “Cuomo.”

The former CNN host then shared Murphy’s tweet aloud, which read: “Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists.”

Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists. https://t.co/CRteXdFvL0 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 5, 2025

“That’s what you say?” Cuomo asked, raising his voice. “You really believe that that’s what this was about? You really think that’s what your constituents want? For you to take a cheap shot at dead kids to score points against Trump? Wow.”

“I’m not saying there’s not reason for criticism, but it’s about perspective,” he continued, noting that even the National Weather Service union “says there was adequate staff at the time in Texas.”

Cuomo noted that warnings began to escalate nearly 12 hours before the floods arrived.

“So shut up, Murphy,” he concluded. “We have to see that the interests of the many are being held hostage by the obsessions of the few on both sides. They are killing us.”

The choice to politicize this horrible catastrophe is why Democrats continue to suffer electoral and symbolic losses.

Cuomo isn’t exactly a conservative, so when you’re called out by someone whose brother used to govern the far-left state of New York — and who was a star at CNN — you may have gone too far.

Even for Murphy, this is below the belt. That’s possibly why he refused to comment when asked to go on record by Fox News.

Murphy wasn’t the only Democrat to hijack the floods to push political talking points.

Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said on CNN Sunday that climate change was “obviously” a factor.

“I think climate change is obviously a part of it,” he said. “These floods are happening more often in more parts of the country, and really all over the world, and so we have to face that reality and be better prepared for it and combat it.”

Washington state’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee jumped on the climate change bandwagon as well, writing on X that: “It is hard to make the Texas flood tragedy worse, except to know that on the same day Trump signed a bill cratering solar and wind energy that is vital in the battle against the climate change making these torrential rains more frequent.”

It is hard to make the Texas flood tragedy worse, except to know that on the same day Trump signed a bill cratering solar and wind energy that is vital in the battle against the climate change making these torrential rains more frequent. https://t.co/jL82vB3eqC — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 5, 2025

Americans are fed up with their fearmongering, denigration, complaining, and partisan attacks.

They should try governing for a change and stop this unhealthy — and constant — obsession with President Donald Trump.

It’s unbecoming and an insult to the people they serve, not to mention the offices they hold.

