Fed-Up Christian Tears Down Pagan Idols in Vatican, Throws Them in River

Pagan idols on display at the Vatican now have a new home — Rome’s Tiber River.

The fertility idols were on display as part of the Amazon synod, which is running through most of October.

As LifeSiteNews reports, while the Vatican insists the statues are simply symbols of fertility and life, volunteers at the idol display confirm they represent Pachamama, a South American deity worshiped by the Inca.

The wooden statues depict humanoid figures kneeling.

As part of the ceremony during the beginning of the synod, indigenous people bowed toward the idols and other symbols.

The statues were accepted by the Vatican and went on display in a church.

While the display angered many Catholics, most simply complained online and voiced their frustrations toward Pope Francis and other church officials for such a show of support for idolatry.

But one group of Christians wasn’t about to stand by and let idols sit unchallenged in the church and took matters into their own hands.

In an early morning operation, at least two men walked into the building where the idols were being displayed and took them down. Then, after walking though the streets of what was once the capital of the most powerful pagan empire in history, the men arrived at a bridge over the Tiber.

They lined up the idols and pushed them into the river below, one by one.

Thankfully, the entire operation was filmed and uploaded to YouTube. So far, comments flooding the video express joy in seeing the idols destroyed.

“This was done for only one reason,” Michael Del Bufalo posted on his YouTube video.

“Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, his blessed Mother, and everybody who follows Christ, are being attacked by members of our own Church. We do not accept this! We do not longer stay silent! We start to act NOW!”

The church is at its heart a place for Christians to gather and worship God together. Churches can be grand and ornate like many buildings in the Vatican, or they can be secret rooms like the house churches in China.

Regardless of what a church looks like, the one thing it should never hold is anything that takes the focus from God Almighty.

These idols did just that, and they will hopefully stay in the muddy waste of the Tiber River where they belong.

