Fed Up Couple Drugs School Workers on Strike

An Ohio couple was irritated with school workers on strike and allegedly gave them laxative-laced sugar cookies.

Rachel Sharrock, 25, and Bo J. Cosens, 29, were charged with contaminating a substance for human consumption Tuesday, The New York Post reported Friday. They are being held on $1 million bond each.

The couple was arrested after Uhrichsville police received an anonymous tip about a Facebook video posted on Cosens’ page, where he expressed frustration over the strike. He was annoyed by the cars honking their horns to support the protesters, according to The New York Post.

There were two videos posted on April 3 and April 4 regarding the striking school workers.

“In this video as well, his girlfriend and him talk about mixing laxative pills with cookies and delivering them to (Ohio Association of Public School Employees) OAPSE workers,” Sgt. Michael Hickman said, the Canton Repository reported.

“She’s actually holding up a package of laxative pills, and she’s popping them out of the package, crushing them up and mixing them in with the cookie batter.”

The couple reportedly discussed sending the cookies to the workers, who are Claymont City Schools employees, in a second video, according to the Repository.

The union members said they received the cookies, but did not eat them.

“They still had the plate of cookies, and I was able to confiscate them, and we’re currently looking for a lab to send the cookies in for testing to confirm that, in fact, that those have laxatives in them,” Hickman said, the Repository reported.

These cookies are now evidence. Uhrichsville PD say a man & woman were arrested for allegedly making laxative-laced cookies. A third party allegedly handed them out to staff at Claymont Schools who were on strike near the couple’s trailer. @wkychttps://t.co/pRHbUHTBGk pic.twitter.com/9bSlL9vHP0 — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) April 11, 2019

Cosens also allegedly said he would shoot the protesters with a gun, according to the Repository.

The couple was booked into jail Monday, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office website.

Claymont City Schools superintendent Scott Golec told The Daily Caller News Foundation the strike began March 21 and recently struck up an agreement.

“The Claymont Board of Education is planning a Special Board Meeting to vote on the Union’s Ratification of the offer,” Golec said Friday.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

