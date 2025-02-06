Share
Fed HR Workers Try Logging On - Learn Elon's Changed Their Credentials, Locked Them Out

 By Jack Davis  February 6, 2025 at 7:30am
A new report claimed that federal workers in its human resources office have been locked out of access to a federal database of employees, citing the influence of members of an advisory group led by Elon Musk.

Musk heads the Department of Government Efficiency, which despite its name is not an official part of the federal government, but a non-governmental group designed to help President Donald Trump identify areas of waste and wokeness in the behemoth of the federal bureaucracy.

A report from Reuters, which is based on two “agency officials” who were not named, said that aides to Musk have locked federal employees out of some databases.

Details are sketchy, with some reports claiming vast number of workers were locked out of computers.

Reuters wrote, “Two officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said some senior career employees at [the Office of Personnel Management] have had their access revoked to some of the department’s data systems.”

The systems put beyond the reach of federal bureaucrats have personal information on employees, including addresses, pay grades and Social Security numbers, the sources told Reuters.

Will the DOGE help bring about government reform?

“We have no visibility into what they are doing with the computer and data systems,” one unnamed official said. “That is creating great concern. There is no oversight. It creates real cybersecurity and hacking implications.”

The officials said they can log on, but are unable to access the database.

Reuters said that a group including “current and former employees of Musk” has been the de facto source of authority in the Office of Personnel Management since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Related:
Elon Musk's DOGE Moves On to Wasteful Spending 'Motherlode': 'This Is Where the Big Money Fraud Is Happening'

Charles Ezell, the acting head of the office, has been urging federal workers to quit and take eight months of severance pay. Trump appointed Ezell on Jan. 20.

Amanda Scales, a former Musk employee, is OPM’s chief of staff.

Riccardo Biasini, a former engineer at Tesla and a director at The Boring Company, Musk’s tunnel-building firm, is a senior adviser as the office undergoes its transformation.

Brian Bjelde, the SpaceX vice president of human resources, is also an adviser.

The employees tattling to Reuters said that the new leadership of the office has moved sofa beds into the office, so that work can be done day and night.

“It feels like a hostile takeover,” the employee said.

A report on Twitchy interpreted the Reuters report to mean “DOGE walked into the empty office and changed all of their computer passwords, locking them out of the system.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
