Fed Up with Islam, James Woods Issues Savage Statement That Will Offend Every Muslim on Earth, But Could Give Hope to Everyone Else

Western Civilization needs to have an honest conversation about Islam after Sunday’s deadly shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach, as it is by no means a stand-alone affair.

Actor James Woods is someone who realizes this, as his Wednesday post on social media platform X showed. Woods noted that the shooters that day in Sydney, Australia, targeted Jews celebrating Hanukkah.

He also pointed to the genocide of Christians taking place in Nigeria.

The common thread, he pointed out, is Islamic terrorists.

“It isn’t just about who is being killed,” Woods wrote. “It’s more about who’s doing the killing. It is, of course, Islamic terrorism. The jihad to eradicate ‘infidels’ and occupy their nations is in full swing.

“The only way to stop it is to state the facts out loud. And the facts are that Islam is a plague intent on ending any semblance of civilization as the enlightened world now knows it.”

Antisemitism is quite possibly the most volatile issue in the world today. Hand in hand Christianity is more silently a target as well. Nigerian slaughter, for example, has reached genocide levels. The world is reading the facts backwards in a sense, however. It isn’t just about… https://t.co/lZBG8RpBnu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 17, 2025

Woods is absolutely correct: These terrorists are not fringe actors or radicals; these are people following the dogma found in the Quran, which is clear in its call for Muslims to use violence in furtherance of their cause.

We do not have to live like this.

We do not have to keep importing and tolerating a flood of violent barbarians who have no interest in Western notions of tolerance.

Our systems and our outlook stand only as a means to power for the Muslim world.

The great Russian dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn spent eight years in the Gulag prison system for daring to speak out against Joseph Stalin. He once prophetically said, “One man who stopped lying could bring down a tyranny.”

Woods is one of those men.

The Religion of Peace counts almost 2,000 attacks by Muslims across nearly 50 countries, with over 13,000 dead and over 6,000 injured in 2025 alone.

It is time to stop this.

Millions are waking up. The Western world cannot tolerate these people any longer. We cannot afford to import people whose toxic politics masquerade as a faith.

That’ll offend every Muslim there, but it will also be a relief and give hope to many non-Muslims.

