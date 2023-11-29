Fed-Up Macy's Workers Go On Strike After Store Fails to Address Safety Concerns

The days of retail stores firing employees for shoplifting items are gone. Now, retail stores punish employees for trying to prevent shoplifting from happening.

The need to be among the “woke,” companies who view crime as just an outflow of systemic racism or sexism or whatever “ism” happens to be in the news that day has not only made it difficult for shoppers to have a safe experience in retail stores, it has put low-wage employees at risk for their lives.

According to KKWF, on Black Friday, hundreds of retail workers picketed outside Southcenter Mall Macy’s in SeaTac, Washington, instead of working behind the counters. The strike was organized by UFCW Local 3000 as part of a broader push for improved worker rights and safety policies.

This weekend, I visited the brave @UFCW_3000 workers on strike at Macy’s in Southcenter. I stand with the dedicated employees fighting for fair wages and better working conditions. Your voices matter! pic.twitter.com/t2Vjaj0EoX — Adam Smith (@electadamsmith) November 27, 2023

The protest began at dawn outside the Macy’s entrance and continued until dusk. According to 21-year Macy’s veteran employee Azia Domingo, the goal was to bring attention to the need for “clear policies on what to do when a security threat arises and when we can call 911.” She stated that workers “don’t feel safe” in stores due to short staffing and stretched coverage.

The strike followed reports that a Macy’s employee in Alderwood Mall was allegedly punished with unpaid leave for contacting 911 to report witnessing a shoplifter.

Among the complaints were the low wages from people who say they have been working at the store for 10 years but “can’t afford to pay for insurance” and “can’t afford to pay for food on the table.”

In a statement, Macy’s said that their “top priority” is to “ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers in-store.”

Will this strike push companies to do something about shoplifting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 38% (21 Votes) No: 62% (35 Votes)

Macy’s is far from the only store that seems to be prioritizing criminals over their own employees.

It fits a larger pattern of major chains catering to criminals rather than protecting their staff.

Earlier this month, a viral post by Sheriff Jim Cooper of Sacramento County, California, exposed how Target actively prevents authorities from apprehending shoplifters in their stores. His deputies recounted incidents of organized retail crime rings stealing merchandise in plain view of employees, who were barred from intervening, according to The New York Post.

“At the briefing, we were told by their head of regional security that we could not contact suspects inside the store; we could not handcuff suspects in the store; and if we arrested someone, they wanted us to [process] them outside… behind the store… in the rain,” the sheriff wrote.

“Our deputies watched a lady on camera bring in her own shopping bags, go down the body wash [a]isle, and grab a bunch of Native body washes. Then she went to customer service and return them!”

“Target chose to do nothing and simply let it happen. Yet somehow, locking up deodorant and raising prices on everyday items we need to survive is their best answer,” Cooper added.

I can’t make this stuff up. Recently, we tried to help Target. Our Property Crimes detectives and sergeant were contacted numerous times by Target to help them with shoplifters, mostly who were known transients. We coordinated with them and set up an operation with detectives and… pic.twitter.com/2TJCXApGMs — Jim Cooper (@SheriffJCooper) November 9, 2023



In May, Lululemon fired two of its employees for calling the police while three masked men ransacked the store. The video of the brazen robbery spurred outrage — but not enough to change corporate policy.

Lululemon’s CEO Calvin McDonald defended his decision to fire his brave employees, stating, “We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft.”

JUST IN: Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald doubles down on his decision to fire two employees who called the police after three men robbed their store in Georgia. “It’s only merchandise,” he said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging… pic.twitter.com/8DB0gDq93b — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2023



The common thread is retail giants prioritizing positive public perception and potential liability issues over actually securing inventory and ensuring a safe environment.

Stores expect floor staff to simply allow theft to occur while locking up basic everyday items behind cases to give the illusion of security.

Retail workers are already asked to take on multiple roles for often low pay this time of year but prohibit them from fully executing that role.

Maybe this strike will cause Macy’s and local prosecutors to take the employee’s positions more seriously.

Unless they change something soon, they may not have brick-and-mortar stores to employ people in.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.