Fed-Up Man Grabs Microphone from Greta Thunberg, Says He's Had Enough of Her 'Political View'
Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg peeved a man on her side of the discussion when she turned a Sunday rally into in the Netherlands an anti-Israel protest.
BBC News reported Thunberg was speaking at a climate event in Amsterdam when chants in support of Hamas broke out.
According to the outlet, the radical environmentalist was in support of the chants.
Not everyone agreed with her, however: A man came onto the stage and grabbed Thunberg’s microphone from her.
“The people in power have not been listening,” the 20-year-old could be heard saying when the man, wearing a green jacket, approached her and grabbed the microphone.
Thunberg attempted to keep it from him, but he was able to wield it long enough to get a statement out.
“I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” the man said.
Greta Thunberg on stage, interrupted but stoically. You go girl!! 💛 @GretaThunberg #klimaatmars #Amsterdam #ClimateActionNow 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BHjpXeXWK8
— iAnnet (@iAnnetnl) November 12, 2023
The video showed the man was surrounded by event organizers who ushered him off the stage. Many in the crowd booed him.
Protesters also began chanting “Let her speak!” before Thunberg got hold of the microphone again.
Many in attendance then began chanting anti-Israel statements, which she joined.
After reclaiming the stage, she chanted, “No climate justice on occupied land!”
Thunberg, who became famous as a teen mouthpiece for climate alarmism, has shown support for Palestinians in the weeks since Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in an Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
On Oct. 20, she shared a post on X that called for “justice and freedom for Palestinians.” It included an image of her holding a sign that said: “STAND WITH GAZA.”
Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture
Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/0hVtya0yWO
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023
Other women in the photo each held signs with the slogans “FREE PALESTINE,” “THIS JEW STANDS WITH PALESTINE” and “CLIMATE JUSTICE NOW!”
A week later, Thunberg shared another image in which she was holding a sign that read, “JUSTICE FOR PALESTINE.”
Week 271. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #StandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza pic.twitter.com/sH3MLbloE0
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 27, 2023
The posts alienated some people who support her climate activism.
Thunberg has more than 5 million followers on X.
