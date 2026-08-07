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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Bedrock Preschool on Aug. 4, 2026, in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on Universal Child Care at Bedrock Preschool on Aug. 4, 2026, in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Fed-Up NYC Homeowners Take to Court to Fight Back Against Mamdani's New Tax 'Debacle'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2026 at 4:50pm
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A group of New York City homeowners is suing Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city of New York over the pied-à-terre tax, which is a surcharge property tax on second homes.

The surcharge applies to individual homes valued at $5 million or more and co-ops and condominiums with a cost of $1 million or more that are “not a primary residence,” according to the 23-page complaint.

“Petitioners are not challenging the State statute itself,” the court document read.

Rather, plaintiffs Rachel O’Brien, Carmine Morano, and Simon Hedley are challenging the rollout of the tax, including the “public distribution of a roll listing over 900,000 New York City homeowners’ names, addresses, and property values described as ‘related to’ the Surcharge.”

Further, they are objecting to the written notice sent to 17,000 homeowners so far, informing them they “may be subject” to the surcharge but can apply for an exemption.

“In rolling out these two notices, the City has arbitrarily and capriciously foisted onto New York City residents the burden of proving they are not subject to the Surcharge, instead of the City Respondents discharging the City’s own statutory obligation in the first instance to diligently assess and determine, using the vast resources at its disposal, the properties that are actually subject to the Surcharge,” the complaint read.

The plaintiffs are demanding an immediate removal of the 900,000-name list from the Department of Finance website, arguing it “set off a panic among New York City homeowners.”

Is Mamdani damaging New York City?

“The rollout of this surcharge is a debacle,” Randy Mastro, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told The Wall Street Journal. “It tried to switch the burden to New York City homeowners to prove they live here.”

Mastro served as first deputy mayor under Mamdani’s predecessor, Eric Adams, the New York Post reported.

New York University business professor and “Pivot” podcast host Scott Galloway, who supports the tax, criticized the way the Mamdani administration has handled it.

“I’m actually in favor of the pied-à-terre tax. An absentee wealthy owner, in my view, should be subsidizing the property taxes of a nurse working at NYU Langone [medical center] that has to spend 40 percent of her income on rent,” he said on a podcast recently.

“But to release addresses, it feels like, in sum, implying you’ve done something wrong… and I want everyone to know who they are. This feels like just straight up doxxing to me,” the professor added.

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“He’s taken a legitimate source of tax revenue, and he’s turning it into a wanted poster,” Galloway said. “What is the upside here? Why is he doing this?”

The New York Post reported that Mamdani spokesman Matt Rauschenbach said the Department of Finance “has been working around the clock” to provide information to people who may be subject to the new tax.

“As the mayor has said, we also know that whenever government asks something new of New Yorkers, we have a responsibility to make the process clear, transparent and accessible.”

Rauschenbach said the city will challenge the suit in court.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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