Fed-Up Small Business Owner Has 2 Words for Biden When Asked What POTUS Needs to Do - Video

A small business owner blasted President Joe Biden on Tuesday, saying the best way the Democrat can help him and other entrepreneurs is to “stop ‘helping'” them because everything he has done has been counterproductive.

Ruel Joyner, the owner of a furniture store in Georgia, told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that Biden’s nonsensical policies have exacerbated the nationwide supply chain crisis.

He said the best way Biden can help him and other small business owners is to leave them alone instead of cluelessly intervening and messing things up further.

“Everything this guy does has been counterintuitive to what has helped small business,” Joyner said. “You know, we really just need them to just stop ‘helping.'”







On Monday, Biden hosted a roundtable with the leaders of some of the nation’s largest retailers to discuss the supply chain disaster he has inflamed with his reckless policies.

While meeting with the CEOs of multinational corporations might be a good PR move for Biden, it does nothing to solve the everyday problems faced by the scores of small business owners who are the engine of the U.S. economy.

Small businesses represent 99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States, and combined, they employ 47 percent of all American workers, according to Small Business Trends.

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and contribute 43.5 percent of the United States’ gross domestic product, according to Better Accounting.

Small business owners are currently grappling with runaway inflation, worker shortages and delayed shipments due to supply chain bottlenecks.

While large corporations have the scale to absorb some of these shocks, small businesses do not. Yet most of Biden’s remedial economic efforts have been geared toward large corporations while ignoring or hurting small businesses.

As usual, Democrats focus on making grand, empty gestures that offer no practical help to everyday Americans.

“If we can do anything, I just want to ask Uncle Joe to just not give us any more help. Just stop,” Joyner told Fox News. “We don’t need any more help from Uncle Joe.”

Everyone is impacted by rocketing inflation. The Biden administration has cavalierly dismissed soaring inflation as “transitory,” even though Jerome Powell — the chairman of the Federal Reserve — and other top economists say that is false.

It’s time to retire the word transitory on describing inflation, says Fed Chair Jerome Powell during Senate testimony on the economy https://t.co/DxfjyS7Jpr pic.twitter.com/WzW2rzqt1B — Bloomberg (@business) November 30, 2021

According to a Goldman Sachs report published in September, 86 percent of small business owners are struggling with inflation.

“The survey uncovered that inflationary pressure is hammering many small businesses, with 84% of small business owners stating they have seen an increase in operating costs,” Small Business Trends reported. “74% of the survey respondents say their business’s financial health has been negatively impacted by inflation.”

Unfortunately, Biden’s supply chain crisis is expected to continue because he has done very little to stem it. This means that small businesses will continue to get pummeled over the holiday season, which is traditionally their most profitable quarter.

“One of the biggest problems for small businesses is the lack of workers for unfilled positions and inventory shortages, which will continue to be a problem during the holiday season,” economist William Dunkelberg told Small Business Trends.

As always, these issues will eventually trickle down and hurt consumers in the form of increased prices on everything.

To underscore Biden’s ineptitude, it bears noting that he abruptly canceled a nationwide address about how he’s resolving the supply chain crisis just minutes before the scheduled event on Monday.

He was supposed to make the speech shortly after meeting with large retailers at the White House but canceled just 15 minutes before the event.

This pretty much encapsulates the utter disarray emblematic of this White House.

