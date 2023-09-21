Hundreds of students at a high school in Pennsylvania staged a walkout of school on Friday because they opposed the district’s rules allowing boys who claim to be girls to use the girls’ restrooms and locker rooms.

“Kids were upset. Girls… we wanted to protect them. They were upset. They didn’t want men in their bathroom,” student John Ott, who helped organize the walkout, told Fox News.

His supportive mother also blasted the school district after it affirmed its support of the radical transgender agenda.

“The safety of females is so important and these students that stood out that walked out, they are to be commended. They have courage and they exercise their First Amendment rights. This is about protecting our children and our privacy and boys and girls. It’s simple biology,” she said.

Officials at the Perkiomen Valley School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, had voted down what it called “Policy 720” after the father of a female student said his daughter was “upset and emotionally disturbed” after allegedly encountering a boy claiming to be a girl in a school bathroom. Policy 720 supporters wanted to tighten bathroom policies at the school.

Student Victoria Rudolph agreed that the district’s permissive policy sanctioning transgenderism is the wrong path to take.

“There needs to be some changes. It’s just uncomfortable seeing, 19-year-old men or 18-year-old men in the bathroom,” Rudolph said.

These few students were not alone as video of the walkout confirms.

Pennsylvania high school stages walk out in protest of letting boys use the girls bathroom. pic.twitter.com/UPSJSq1TdG — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) September 19, 2023

Should males be allowed to use the women’s restroom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (40 Votes)

Melanie Marren, the mother of a girl who attends Perkiomen Valley High School, said the school seems to be ignoring the feelings of students and the worries of parents alike.

“They are making these policies without taking into consideration how they affect the students and how uncomfortable it is just to be a teenager in general, but now have to be faced with the invasion of their privacy in those areas where they should feel safe and private,” Marren told Fox News.

Despite all this, the Perkiomen Valley School Board did not pass Policy 720 which would have restricted students to using facilities that match their sex, according to WPVI-TV.

After the board turned its back on its female students, father Tim Jagger took to social media and wrote, “The fact of the matter is, my daughter will go to school and not use a restroom here now.”

Perkiomen Valley School Board President Jason Saylor supported the trans bathroom ban, saying “Do we think it’s accurate and fair that students should have access to any bathroom they want depending on how they identify? Do we think that’s appropriate? It’s my personal opinion. I don’t.”

However, Superintendent Barbara Russell disagreed and said that the district’s current policy allowing transgenders to pick whatever facility they feel like using at any given time is in keeping with President Joe Biden’s radical Title IX rules.

“We have Policy 103, which is non-discrimination in Title IX, it calls out gender identification as a protected class,” Russell said during the Sept. 11 meeting.

The final vote was close at 5-4 in favor of leaving the pro-transgender bathroom policy in place and rejecting Policy 720.

Stories such as the one in California where a shocking video allegedly showed a boy who claimed to be a girl delivering a brutal beating to a girl have parents across the country on edge. And the transgender issue has been a hot topic from coast to coast.

Despite the board’s vote, President Saylor said he “appreciates” the students’ voice on the matter.

“I also appreciate our student body, those who came to our previous board meeting to vote, and the 300+ students who used their First Amendment right to voice their opinion in favor of the policy during their protest on Friday,” Saylor added.

This vote in Pennsylvania is just more proof that these woke school boards care more about pushing the left-wing agenda than in keeping their students safe and serving the needs of students and the parents who pay their salary via their ever-increasing taxes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.