Fed-Up Time Magazine Owner Savages Harris, Asks Why She Can't Live Up to Past Presidential Nominees' Standards

Time magazine owner Marc Benioff recently fired off a social media broadside at Vice President Kamala Harris for ducking an interview with his publication.

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?” he posted on X on Sunday.

Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters… — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 13, 2024

Time published interviews with former President Donald Trump and, while he was still seeking re-election, President Joe Biden. Transcripts of those were published with minimal editing.

Time did do a recent highly favorable profile of Harris’s policies.

“When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows,” Charlotte Alter, who wrote the piece, told the New York Post, adding that Harris would not speak with her.

A recent New York Post editorial noted that from the Harris campaign’s perspective, there is wisdom in limiting access.

“Harris’ handlers have largely restricted her to rallies with teleprompters and crowds of supporters or sitdowns with friendly alt-media types who tee up easy questions with few follow-ups,” the Post Editorial Board wrote.

Kamala Harris is a wordsmith, here she discusses stars and the constellations. Every time she does an interview her numbers drop. It’s really remarkable to see: pic.twitter.com/Sg95nQPSyC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2024

“And no wonder. Every time she goes off-script or is pressed just a bit, she offers up complete gibberish, like her Monday ramble about ‘constellations’ in response to Black Star Network host Roland Martin’s question on crime,” the editorial continued.

In his New York Post column, Adam B. Coleman wrote, “Kamala Harris’ greatest enemy is herself, and her most notable weakness is her inability to convey sincerity in her messaging to the public.”

“Her authenticity handicap has recently been reflected in her dwindling polling data with black Americans, a historically reliable Democratic voter bloc,” he wrote, noting that in a recent appearance with Charlamagne tha God she failed to go beyond buzzwords and scripted talking points.

Anyone that was surprised Kamala ‘the Kameleon’ Harris was caught using a teleprompter during an ‘unscripted’ town hall hasn’t been paying attention. I mean CBS news edited her answers on a ‘60 Minutes’ interview so she didn’t look like a total idiot, and is now refusing to… pic.twitter.com/4coLG4gPKW — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) October 11, 2024

“Far too frequently, black voters have watched Democratic politicians of all colors utilize urban media to say the buzzwords and catchphrases that gain our attention and then disappear for four years without keeping their word,” he wrote.

“Because of this phenomenon, black voters have grown skeptical of who stands before them claiming to have their best interest in mind. Harris faces an uphill battle to regain black voters who are at minimum skeptical because she exudes inauthenticity and everything about her appears to be performative.”

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024



Although Harris did conduct an interview with the CBS show “60 Minutes,” that interview has become infamous because CBS cleaned up what was called a “word salad” answer in connection with her policy on Israel.

