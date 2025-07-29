Fed up Trump Admin Begins Official Process to Stop Power-Mad Judge Boasberg

The Department of Justice filed a formal complaint on Monday regarding U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s alleged misconduct, demanding he be removed from a high-profile immigration case and face consequences.

Boasberg has long been in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump, who even called for Boasberg’s impeachment over his approach to the Alien Enemies Act deportation case, according to The Hill.

Monday’s letter from the DOJ — obtained by The Hill — also seeks a full investigation into the judge.

“Judge Boasberg’s actions have harmed the integrity and public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary,” DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle wrote in a five-page complaint.

The complaint focuses on Boasberg’s statement to other judges at a March 11 Judicial Conference gathering.

Earlier this month, the Federalist wrote that Boasberg was worried “the Administration would disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis.”

Reuters reported that he also expressed this sentiment to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The Justice Department’s complaint says Boasberg — an Obama appointee — violated his ethical obligations “to promote public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary and refrain from public comments about matters pending in any court.”

“Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on the social media site X.

Should Boasberg be removed from the case and impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (196 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that,” she added.

Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration. These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 28, 2025

The complaint was sent to Sri Srinivasan, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit, according to the Hill.

Srinivasan can dismiss the complaint, if he wishes, or he can reportedly appoint a committee to pursue further disciplinary action.

It was only days after the conference in question that Boasberg was assigned the Alien Enemies Act immigration case, in which Trump sought to deport Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

He drew the president’s ire after ruling that the administration’s actions were illegal.

The Hill reported that Boasberg later accused the Trump administration of violating his ruling and said there was cause to find them in “criminal contempt,” but an appeals court has halted the process.

In the complaint letter, the DOJ want’s Boasberg taken off the case until an investigation is complete. If he’s found to have committed misconduct, they want him impeached.

“Swift, visible action will reinforce the judiciary’s institutional integrity by showing that judges are held to the same standards they enforce and deter comparable misconduct,” Mizelle wrote.

If Boasberg is actually going around expressing a partisan political stance — while also claiming to be a fair legal arbiter — then he should face reprimand, and be considered for impeachment.

Outward bias like that has no place in a court of law.

We’ve been told by countless legal scholars in black robes that they signify a sane, reasonable remedy to balance out the America’s political halls of power.

Yet if you can’t even control yourself from publicly spouting liberal talking points to your colleagues, how can you ever issue a fair and impartial ruling? Newsflash: You can’t.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.