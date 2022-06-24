Federal Agents Issue 'Urgent' Warning to Churches About Pro-Abortion Activists' 'Night of Rage'

Churches, pro-life organizations and pro-life health centers are bracing for a night of pro-abortion political violence in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security has notified the Catholic Church of intelligence about a planned “Night of Rage” aimed at churches and pro-life pregnancy centers, Newsweek reported, citing internal documents.

The Diocese of Stockton, California, had notified clergy, parish and pastoral staff via an “urgent memo” of a warning from DHS agent Jesse Rangel who informed the diocese of a manifesto from an “extremist group” that called for attacks against churches starting 8 p.m. Friday, the outlet reported.

“The memo does not describe the specific threats facing churches, but states that Rangel told the diocese that ‘large groups with cells nationwide have already been discovered “casing” parishes,'” Newsweek reported.

Earlier this month, the DHS, in a June 7 National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin, warned the nation against political violence related to the SCOTUS ruling.

“In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the DHS said.

“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media and perceived ideological opponents.”

“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the bulletin stated.

Last month, pro-abortion terrorist group “Jane’s Revenge” published a manifesto threatening a “Night of Rage” if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Whatever form your fury takes, the first step is feeling it. The next step is carrying that anger out into the world and expressing it physically,” the outfit said.

“On the night the final ruling is issued — a specific date we cannot yet predict, but we know is arriving imminently — we are asking for courageous hearts to come out after dark. Whoever you are and wherever you are, we are asking for you to do what you can to make your anger known,” the group said.

“We have selected a time of 8 p.m. for actions nationwide to begin, but know that this is a general guideline. There may be other considerations involved in planning time and place. We do not claim to speak for every community or crew. We are simply calling out to you. And we hope you answer our cries,” the outfit added.

In the past few weeks, Jane’s Revenge has committed multiple acts of vandalism and arson against pro-life organizations and healthcare centers in various parts of the country.

In early May, the group claimed responsibility for firebombing an office belonging to the pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle. Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the U.S., and we will issue no further warnings,” the group said in its communique, taking responsibility for the attack.

“We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days,” the communique stated.

Later on June 7, the group firebombed a Buffalo, New York, pro-life pregnancy center, breaking windows in the reception room and the nurse’s office and burning the facility’s interiors.

The group on Tuesday night attacked a building shared by the pro-life group Jackson Right to Life and the campaign for Republican House Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan, WILX-TV reported.

“It is shameful that President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have both refused to condemn these intimidation tactics from radical pro-abortion activists,” Walberg said in response to the attack in a statement shared with Fox News.

“This wave of violence across the country against pro-life organizations and individuals has got to stop,” Walberg said.

