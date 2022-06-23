Federal Agents Raid Home of Trump-Era DOJ Official in Move Decried as 'Soviet-Style Approach'

Federal agents raided the home of former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, sources familiar said.

While it was not clear which agency the agents belonged to, a neighbor spotted officials entering and leaving Clark’s Lorton, Virginia, home, according to ABC News.

From 2018 to 2021, Clark served under the Trump administration as Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

After the 2020 presidential elections, Clark actively supported former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims.

Clark had been accused of being part of a plot to remove then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen from his position.

As per the plot, once Rosen was out, Clark would replace him and then force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn the results of the presidential elections, the New York Times reported.

Former DOJ officials, including Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue, had testified that Trump indeed sought to replace Rosen with Clark during the twilight days of his term as president, Politico reported.

Clark, however, denied involvement in such a plot, according to the Times.

ABC News reported that a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., confirmed “there was law enforcement activity in that area” on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, however, refused to specify who that “law enforcement activity” targeted, according to the outlet.

Clark’s employer, The Center for Renewing America, confirmed the news of the raid, CNN reported.

“The new era of criminalizing politics is worsening in the U.S. Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre-dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pajamas and took his electronic devices,” Center President Russ Vought said.

All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. The weaponization of govt must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country. 2/2 — Russ Vought (@russvought) June 23, 2022



“All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. The weaponization of government must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff, and so must all patriots in this country,” Vought added.

“Absolutely disgusting. And it is even worse that they’re clearly working in conjunction with the Stalinist J6 Committee for maximum public relations,” Editor-in-Chief for the Federalist Mollie Hemmingway said of the Wednesday raid.

Absolutely disgusting. And it is even worse that they’re clearly working in conjunction with the Stalinist J6 Committee for maximum public relations. Just awful. Horrifying that this Soviet-style approach is happening here. https://t.co/61zA9VawY0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 23, 2022

“Just awful. Horrifying that this Soviet-style approach is happening here,” Hemmingway added.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton slammed the raid as a political attack.

UPDATE: Rule of law at Biden DOJ has completely collapsed — mass targeting and abuse of political opponents for daring to question his controversial election. This is KGB-style “justice.” https://t.co/L1SEOutcky — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 23, 2022

“Rule of law at Biden DOJ has completely collapsed — mass targeting and abuse of political opponents for daring to question his controversial election,” Fitton wrote on Twitter. “This is KGB-style ‘justice.'”

