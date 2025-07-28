Federal Agents Storm Delta Plane Cockpit Shortly After Landing, Arrest Pilot

Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight Saturday night and arrested a co-pilot in front of stunned passengers in San Francisco.

The dramatic takedown unfolded just after Delta Flight 2809 landed at San Francisco International Airport around 9:35 p.m., according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The Boeing 757-300 had already been delayed twice due to heavy fog. Passengers said the arrest happened moments after the plane reached the gate.

A video posted to social media appeared to show the co-pilot being taken into custody.

🚨 BREAKING: A Delta pilot has been ARRESTED at San Francisco International on charges of Child S-xuaI Abuse Material, per Fox Witnesses say at least TEN DHS agents bordered the plane as soon as it parked at the gate and took the pilot into custody. GREAT WORK, DHS! pic.twitter.com/GiHkwf56e3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025

“A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” one eyewitness told the Chronicle.

The woman, seated in first class, said at least 10 officers, including Homeland Security agents and air marshals, were involved.

“[Police] stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors,” she said.

A second team of agents reportedly reboarded the plane shortly afterward to retrieve the co-pilot’s personal items.

Delta confirmed the arrest in a statement but referred all further questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS has not responded to media inquiries. The name of the co-pilot has not been released.

The Chronicle reported that passengers were not given any explanation during the incident.

One passenger described the experience as “shocking and unnerving.”

According to the Chronicle, the remaining pilot told passengers, “I have no idea what just happened.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin cited a senior federal source in a social media post confirming the arrest.

NEW: I’m told by a senior federal source that the Delta co-pilot was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on charges of child sexual abuse material. https://t.co/BglKcJAVPg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 27, 2025

According to the source, Homeland Security Investigations arrested the co-pilot on allegations related to child sexual abuse material.

Fox Business Network also confirmed the arrest was carried out by HSI agents.

The network said law enforcement officials have yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

FOX Business reached out to both Delta and DHS but received no additional details. The San Francisco Police Department also declined to comment on the arrest.

